(I will speak to an electrician once I get a feel for what's available)

I have a 6.6kw solar system with no battery. I typically use power through the day, but so far have been charging my EV at night because (at the moment) my buyback rate is the same as my offpeak usage rate. That is changing (inevitable - I am surprised it took this long) so I am thinking about batteries.

I know they don't really make sense financially. I am however curious what sort of battery storage option for home makes the LEAST WORST SENSE.

My inverter is a Huawei sun2000 unit so the simplest option would be a Huawei battery unit. Last time I checked, the $$$/kwh for them were at least twice as bad as relatively generic LiFePo4 battery banks but obviously the install is way way simpler.

I've found that "advice" from most solar installers is coloured much more by the solutions they offer rather than a best fit solution for a particular client - so I am hoping there's some specific knowledge out there that can help me ask properly targeted questions of suppliers and installers..

With all that preamble, here are my naive questions. I would really appreciate if anyone that's been through this could correct me, or add relevant context - or even point to someone that will work to determine a best fit solution.

Are there solutions available that can integrate with the Sun2000 that are non Huawei and use generic LiFEPo4 battery banks?

Are there solutions that can be installed that are separate from the existing solar inverter, but can communicate well enough to know when to charge from solar, and from offpeak mains if required?

Do these solutions allow relatively simple additions of additonal battery banks in the future? (Could I install 5/10kwh now, and add more in the future with just some big cables and maybe a management cable?

Do these solutions easily allow for continuous power in the event of a mains failure, or do they require physical interlock changeovers to isolate the mains network before they can be powered on in the event of a mains failure?

Can the battery system be easily transported to a new house? (I know moving the solar would be a pain, but the BMS/inverter/battery bank seems intuitively not too hard to move around?)

I am sure I have got some of the terminology wrong but I also think that if you've read this far, you get what I am going for.

Cheers - N