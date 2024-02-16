Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Alarm PIR Wiring
dmrauckland

14 posts

Geek


#311813 16-Feb-2024 14:14
Hi all -

 

Have bought a new alarm PIR (Paradox DG75+) as I wanted one in this room that was pet friendly - I've swapped sensors before and haven't had an issue but am stumped with this one.

 

It's an old Micron Scorpion Z8020 system - yes, very old but still works fine (apart from my wiring of this sensor, it seems!).

 

The old sensor wiring looked like this:

 

 

... and I've wired the new one like this:

 

 

The PIR flashes when I walk in front of it, but the zone indicator doesn't light up on the keypad :-/

 

The zone indicator on the keypad DOES light up when I have the front off the sensor - does this mean the tamper is working?

 

Thanks for any suggestions in advance!

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

gregmcc
2102 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3196335 16-Feb-2024 14:54
Put the resistor in to the 'Com' terminal, leave the white in the NC terminal

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1372 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3196341 16-Feb-2024 15:05
Sorry misread your post, you replaced just the sensor




Matthew

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1372 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3196342 16-Feb-2024 15:09
gregmcc:

 

Put the resistor in to the 'Com' terminal, leave the white in the NC terminal

 

 

I think he has the resistor in the NO terminal as well. the NC terminal is not screwed up




Matthew



hsvhel
1101 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3196370 16-Feb-2024 15:52
mdooher:

 

gregmcc:

 

Put the resistor in to the 'Com' terminal, leave the white in the NC terminal

 

 

I think he has the resistor in the NO terminal as well. the NC terminal is not screwed up

 

 

Nah, that model doesn't have a connection for NO




