dmrauckland

Have bought a new alarm PIR (Paradox DG75+) as I wanted one in this room that was pet friendly - I've swapped sensors before and haven't had an issue but am stumped with this one.

It's an old Micron Scorpion Z8020 system - yes, very old but still works fine (apart from my wiring of this sensor, it seems!).

The old sensor wiring looked like this:

... and I've wired the new one like this:

The PIR flashes when I walk in front of it, but the zone indicator doesn't light up on the keypad :-/

The zone indicator on the keypad DOES light up when I have the front off the sensor - does this mean the tamper is working?

