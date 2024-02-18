Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need some help with a Huawei three phase solar inverter and battery - reporting all up the wazzoo
#311834 18-Feb-2024 19:55
Hey folks, I've been on here before trying to understand issues I am having with my Huawei inverter, usage and what it is reporting. In a nut shell, I had this system commercially installed now about six months ago and since then have been battling big discrepancies between what the inverter says has been exported and imported, vs what the power company says. This is out by up to 50% at times.

 

My original problem was I wasn't getting any answers from the company but have now had an explanation, which was provided over the phone and I'm still struggling to understand the implications of it.

 

Basically they've told me that due to net metering issues the system will, say if an item requires 1.5kw; use .5kw on one phase, and import 1.0kw on the other two phases, and report that the usage was covered by the inverter (more or less). They are pretty much saying this is an anomaly of three phase solar in New Zealand and they are learning as they go as well.

 

My counter point has been that I had asked if there would be value in seeking to change to single phase they said no, it wouldn't make any difference and rather to embrace future capacity advantages of three phase. So I didn't bother. They also didn't obviously highlight any of these issues to me.

 

I am now wondering how much it impacts - it's likely my system is drawing more power from grid than it probably needs as a result, but in particular the reporting is utterly useless because I can't rely on anything that I am seeing.

 

I am really wondering if any of the above rings true. I am a layman myself and the person who explained it clearly wasn't experienced but was reading off information they had in front of them. I'm trying to work out how to proceed - if I expect some money back on the inverter to compensate; or if other inverters DON'T have this issue. Apparently Huawei have advised this is something they are aware of and is on their road map for a future new inverter.

 

Hoping someone who is in the business may be able to tell me more here or help me understand this mess and how much of it I should accept / vs what should have been explained first. 

 

I may have confused a number of things in this - so hoping for some help to work my way through resolving what from my perspective is a system that doesn't:

 

A: Perform as well as expected (the draw that occurs at various points in the day despite a full battery and generation - probably due to phases)

 

B: Reporting that is pointless from the app. 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3197202 18-Feb-2024 20:50
My understanding is that all current three phase inverters will inject an equal amount of power into each phase, regardless of loads in the installation. This is presently more-or-less mandated by AS4777, the standard the inverters are built to. There is an option in there for the inverter to react to voltage imbalance (not the same as load imbalance) and provide an imbalanced output based on that, but I went looking a while back and couldn't find an inverter that actually does this. 

 

For battery-connected inverters, when told to zero out power consumption, the result is the inverter needs to make a choice:

 

  • Balance the power consumption of the least loaded phase, resulting in one phase with no import/export and two phases with reduced import.
  • Balance the total installation power consumption, meaning that while some phases may be importing power and others exporting, total power consumption is zero.
  • Balance the highest-loaded phase, resulting in one phase with no import/export and two phases with some excess exported power.

A results in you still paying for power, B results you being charged and credited simultaneously,  and C results in you being paid the export rate for some power that you probably didn't want to export out of the battery.

 

Three separate three-phase inverters would be a very expensive and fairly inefficient 'solution' to this 'problem'.

 

Shifting to a single-phase supply and single-phase inverter would likely result in a significant decrease in available maximum demand from the grid. There is likely a reason why the property was commissioned with three-phase and a change to single-phase could result in blowing pole fuses.

 

Revenue metering is the issue here. This document goes into the legal aspects - particularly relevant is page 7 onwards.

 

The current metering code expressly forbids mixing import and export power, whether at different times or on different phases.

 

Therefore, each revenue meter essentially has two counters per phase, one for import, one for export. Each counter can only ever count up. If you are exporting on one phase and importing on another, those counters will be increasing and you will be billed for import and credited for export in the given time period, even if the total power in the time period is zero.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3197270 18-Feb-2024 22:34
Someone Somewhere has summarized it nicely.

 

In NZ there is no such thing as net metering (where exported power cancels out import power at a 1:1 rate) as you might read about from overseas websites.

 

Any power you export gains you the specified credit (typically 8-18c per kWh), while any import charges you at your specified tariff (anything from 12c to >30c per kWh). For a single phase system this isn't typically a problem your house will draw on the inverter first, then if that can't provide enough power it will draw on the grid to top up the amount your house needs, inversely when you generate more power than you need the excess will be exported up to your lines company export limit (which is 5kW for a lot of NZ), if you reach the export limit the inverter will reduce the power it generates.

 

For example you need 2kW on a single phase inverter:

 

     

  1. The inverter is producing 1kW, so you use that 1kW, and import and extra 1kW to make up the difference and get charged for it.
  2. The inverter is producing 2kW, you use that power with out importing or exporting anything.
  3. The inverter is producing 6kW, you use 2kW and export 4kW for credit.

 

 

 

This gets more complicated with 3 phase houses, especially if the houses have unbalanced load on the three phases for example all household circuits are on phase 1, the stove + AC on phase 2 and phase 3 is unused or used by the garage.

 

As described above nearly all 3-phase inverters have to balance their generation across all three phases, and the majority of them are designed to split the power equally so if you generate 3kW then there is 1kW per phase. There are 1 or 2 inverters that can do partially unbalanced export say 30% more on one phase which would give 1.3kW, 0.85kW and 0.85kW when there is unbalanced load. The consequence of this is that unless your household power use is evenly balanced across all three phases (highly unlikely) you will end up having increased load on one or more phases that the inverter can't balance and thus must draw from the grid, even while it is exporting on the other phases.

 

For example 3-phase inverter with 3kW load, and generating 3kW (1kW per phase), export tariff 8c and import tariff of 25c for 1 hour.

 

     

  1. Phase 1 has 3kW load, inverter supplies 1kW to phase 1, so house imports 2kW from Grid (costs 2x25c = 50c), phase 2 and 3 have no load and are exporting 1kW each (earns 2x8c = 16c). In this scenario your net cost is 36c.
  2. Phase 1 has 2kW load, Phase 2 has 1kW load, so inverter supplies 1kW to phase1 and imports 1kW on phase 1 (cost 25c), phase 2 use equals generation (cost 0c), phase 3 exports 1kW (earns 8c), in this scenario your net cost is 17c.
  3. Phase 1, 2 and 3 have 1kW load, inverter supplies 1kW to each phase (no cost load = generation on all phases), in this scenario there is no cost and your solar is working optimally.

 

 

 

As you can see unless your load is balanced across all three phases you end up getting charged more for the power you import than the power you export, in such cases there are a few things you can do. Note that pretty much for all of this it's key to know how your power load is distributed across your 3 phases (hopefully they installed a 3 phase import/export meter linked to your inverter so you can see this).

 

     

  1. Work out the power load of your house hold appliances/gear and make sure they are split evenly across circuits which are each linked to a different phase. Effectively you would need to audit all the energy use in your household evenly divide it into three groups then get a sparky into hopefully balance the circuits as much as possible, which likely would require rewiring the house and careful management of load going forward.
  2. Switch to a electricity provider that pays a higher export tariff (12-18c) and has time of day charging which means power during the day costs less (see octopus, Electric kiwi, Ecotricity). This reduces the differences between your export and import prices increasing the financial return.
  3. Switch to a single phase or two single phase inverters. If your load is primarily on one or two phases it you may be better off replacing the 3 phase inverter with one or more single phase inverters. If your load is evenly split on two phases then getting two inverters of the same size would help substantially. If the load is unbalanced say 70% on one phase, 25% on the second and 5% on the third then you could get two different sized inverters (for example a 6kW and 2kW) that match your load. 

 

 

 

Hopefully this makes some sense to you, the simplest solution which won't be a total fix but might help is to switch to a Electricity company with time of use and a higher export tariff.

 

If you do have an unbalanced load across your three-phases and the solar installer knew this I'd be highly unimpressed with them and be asking questions about fit for purpose. If neither you nor the Solar company knew you had unbalanced load then it's a muck up on both parts, but they really should have mentioned this possibility when selling and installing the system.

 

 

  #3197271 18-Feb-2024 22:43
It's essentially 100% guaranteed that any multi-phase house is going to have a significant load imbalance at any given time. The 'law of large numbers' simply doesn't apply, unlike commercial buildings with hundreds of individual loads and most large (>10kW) loads being balanced three phase.

 

I suspect the issue is that the OP has a battery system, and thought/was told that this meant they could zero out usage during peak times. The issue is that that's not quite how the metering regime works. 

