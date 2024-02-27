Just set this up (Apple Homekit) - possibly the easiest, quickest DIY project ever.

I do have a concern around closing on an object. The Merlin motor does detect an obstruction and reverse. I've checked this by just stopping the door descent by hand and the pressure was not dangerous. However if a car was parked in the way of the door you could get unlucky and dent it if you got an unsupported part of a panel. There are IR sensors for the opener (https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/outdoor-garden-conservatory/sheds-garages-storage/door-openers-remotes/listing/4579771737) which prevent the door from closing when the beam is obstructed. The instructions specify positioning the beam 100mm from the floor so as to see small children, pets etc. I guess you'd be unlucky if that didn't see a car but the case I envisage is someone didn't back the car in far enough and the nose gets hit by the door and the beam is seeing under the nose. Or someone has backed up to the door and likewise the beam sees under the tail of the car but the door catches it.

Anyone with beam sensors on their door noticed any issues with the 100mm height?

I see that beam sensors are legally required on automatic/automated doors in USA and Australia.