Meross Garage Door Opener MSG100HK
johno1234

2726 posts

Uber Geek


#311921 27-Feb-2024 09:14
Send private message

Just set this up (Apple Homekit) - possibly the easiest, quickest DIY project ever.

 

I do have a concern around closing on an object. The Merlin motor does detect an obstruction and reverse. I've checked this by just stopping the door descent by hand and the pressure was not dangerous. However if a car was parked in the way of the door you could get unlucky and dent it if you got an unsupported part of a panel. There are IR sensors for the opener (https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/outdoor-garden-conservatory/sheds-garages-storage/door-openers-remotes/listing/4579771737) which prevent the door from closing when the beam is obstructed. The instructions specify positioning the beam 100mm from the floor so as to see small children, pets etc. I guess you'd be unlucky if that didn't see a car but the case I envisage is someone didn't back the car in far enough and the nose gets hit by the door and the beam is seeing under the nose. Or someone has backed up to the door and likewise the beam sees under the tail of the car but the door catches it.

 

Anyone with beam sensors on their door noticed any issues with the 100mm height?

 

I see that beam sensors are legally required on automatic/automated doors in USA and Australia.

 

 

phrozenpenguin
833 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3200647 27-Feb-2024 22:50
Send private message

I'm a little confused. The beam sensors don't have anything to do with the Meross opener do they? We run multiple of the Meross devices and havent seen that as an option. It seems that would also stop one going in or out of the door when it is closing!

 
 
 
 

johno1234

2726 posts

Uber Geek


  #3200648 27-Feb-2024 23:20
Send private message

Correct. The beam is wired to the Merlin door motor. The automation doesn’t know about it and would deem the door obstructed if it didn’t close on beamus interupptus

djtOtago
1138 posts

Uber Geek


  #3200686 28-Feb-2024 08:55
Send private message

For my Mitsubishi ASX other than the wheels most of the car is more than 100 mm off the ground. So if the car was parked half way in and someone decided to close the garage door, beams at 100mm heigh wouldn't detect the car.

 

I think you will find a lot of SUV style cars will have a clearance height under the chassis of more than 100mm.



johno1234

2726 posts

Uber Geek


  #3200712 28-Feb-2024 09:47
Send private message

Exactly my thoughts. I would prefer a height that works see the cars so more like 300mm.

Dingbatt
6740 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3200725 28-Feb-2024 10:00
Send private message

I just went and measured the sensors on my (professionally installed) Merlin garage door opener. The lenses are 370mm off the floor.

 

And yes, you can’t push the button, then rush through while it’s closing. It will stop.




"We've arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

johno1234

2726 posts

Uber Geek


  #3200931 28-Feb-2024 16:49
Send private message

Dingbatt:

 

I just went and measured the sensors on my (professionally installed) Merlin garage door opener. The lenses are 370mm off the floor.

 

And yes, you can’t push the button, then rush through while it’s closing. It will stop.

 

 

Hadn't thought of that. You'd have to vault over the invisible laser beam like Tom Cruise.

 

 

 

 

