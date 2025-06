I'm guessing it's got the ability to mow at different heights? Assuming that lifts the entire deck, set it to its highest cut length, slide a couple of bits of wood under the deck (they'll need to be close to being a snug fit), and then set it to its lowest cut height. The deck will sit on the wood, the wheels will lift up off the ground.



The noise really sounds like a vibration to me, not something rubbing, but I'm on sub-average phone speakers. Does it do it when you push down on the handle and lift the front wheels off the ground? Rear wheels off? Does it appear when you push it slowly along the concrete, or change depending on how fast you push it? What about when you get it to self-drive on the concrete?



Re the oil - if there is no drain bung at all (which seems rather strange, normally there is something near the bottom of the casting, often inhex or square) then I would mow the lawns until it ran out of fuel. Tip it on its side with an empty fuel tank.



Otherwise you could look for an "oil suction gun". They're not too expensive from Blackwoods or Supercheap.