If you're getting it from Bunnings look for the generic tubes of solvent cement which from memory are under $10, not the obscenely overpriced Marley ones. Also if you've only got one or two to join you can try model glue, which is also a solvent-based cement.

Edited to add: And if you're using long straight runs you need to drop in an expansion joint every 6m, they're rubbery concertina-style connectors that deal with the conduit getting longer/shorter with temperature variations.

Edited a second time: It looks like poly cement, used for plastic models, isn't the same as PVC cement, reports on model-making sites are that it'll hold together fine when used but proper PVC cement is recommended.