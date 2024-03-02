Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Aggregate Concrete Pathway Installation
steve181

114 posts

Master Geek


#311962 2-Mar-2024 10:39
Next week I am starting the process of getting 3 quote's for the job stated above.

 

Would someone from all 3 businesses come out in person to quote or would me emailing through pictures & a scale drawing be enough? I feel bad about 3 people making the effort to come out in person when I am only going to select one? 

 

With the first picture I want the new pathway to be at the same level of the existing concrete, the height different between this & the earth is about 10cm. Would this 10cm be enough or will they likely need to dig down further?

 

I am hoping the heat pump can stay as is but have a feeling it will need to be temporarily removed then re-installed at a cost of about $500 especially if the 10cm isn't enough height.

 

 

 

Has anyone had a good experience with a concrete contractor in Christchurch that they can recommend?

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
13416 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202341 2-Mar-2024 11:12
i would suggest to get an accurate quote, they would need to come out and measure themselves. due to the size it would be near to the minimum order from a concrete company.

 

Typically, a driveway would be 100mm with mesh in it, and you might put that in a path, and it could also be thinner at 75mm. It would need a base of something like gap20 compacted down to form the base.

 
 
 
 

elpenguino
3376 posts

Uber Geek


  #3202383 2-Mar-2024 13:41
You could temporarily mount the heatpump to the house weatherboards, using ell brackets. There's probably enough flex in the pipes to lift it (just) clear of the concrete while it's being worked on.

 

I would try a drawing and photos first, they will come measure and inspect if they want.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

k1w1k1d
1485 posts

Uber Geek


  #3202392 2-Mar-2024 14:17
Don't feel bad about getting someone out. You want them to look at the site and discuss all the options, so that you can make the best decision. Pretty hard to fix a botched concrete job.



SATTV
1639 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3202409 2-Mar-2024 15:09
They might give you an estimate based on your drawings but will need to come out and confirm.

 

The best part about having someone then and there is that they can discuss options and alternatives with you.

 

We just did our deck and the landscapers made two suggestions, both I never would have thought of and they make the whole back yard, you are not going to get that from a photo.

 

Of the two quotes from landscapers we chose the one that had been to site and seen the challenges we were having.

 

Both were about the same price.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

steve181

114 posts

Master Geek


  #3202593 3-Mar-2024 09:54
Thanks for the helpful replies. Cheers.

Bung
6391 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3202598 3-Mar-2024 10:15
Jase2985: It would need a base of something like gap20 compacted down to form the base. 

 

It almost looks like that was already done some time ago and the money ran out before the paths were completed.

steve181

114 posts

Master Geek


  #3202602 3-Mar-2024 10:32
Bung:

 

Jase2985: It would need a base of something like gap20 compacted down to form the base. 

 

It almost looks like that was already done some time ago and the money ran out before the paths were completed.

 

 

I purchased the house when it was about 1 year old. The previous owner did the landscaping on the cheap. Where I am installing the concrete pathway was originally barked with evenly spaced pavers. It looked tacky & out of place given my patio & driveway is aggregate concrete.



Bung
6391 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3202616 3-Mar-2024 11:09
At the bottom of the first picture it looks like base course under the top layer of clay. Maybe if there'd been more concrete on the day that would also have been done.

 

Edit. Blowing image up it could also be bark but there's a lot of stone around. You could try a test dig.

