Next week I am starting the process of getting 3 quote's for the job stated above.

Would someone from all 3 businesses come out in person to quote or would me emailing through pictures & a scale drawing be enough? I feel bad about 3 people making the effort to come out in person when I am only going to select one?

With the first picture I want the new pathway to be at the same level of the existing concrete, the height different between this & the earth is about 10cm. Would this 10cm be enough or will they likely need to dig down further?

I am hoping the heat pump can stay as is but have a feeling it will need to be temporarily removed then re-installed at a cost of about $500 especially if the 10cm isn't enough height.

Has anyone had a good experience with a concrete contractor in Christchurch that they can recommend?

Thanks!