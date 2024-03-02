Anyone know the best adhesive for attaching a rubber door threshold seal to the concrete garage floor.
https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/salelink-6m-solid-garage-door-weather-seal-strip-strap-floor-threshold-seal-41009226186831
Went to Mitre 10 got advised liquid nails heavy duty. Does say it works with rubber but I'm not sure its the best option. I was expecting something bitumen based, but they only had BlackJack sealer, which didn't mention adhering to rubber and I'm not sure it would work good as a glue.