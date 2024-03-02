Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYBest adhesive for attaching rubber seal to garage door floor
andrew75

145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#311964 2-Mar-2024 14:47
Anyone know the best adhesive for attaching a rubber door threshold seal to the concrete garage floor.

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/salelink-6m-solid-garage-door-weather-seal-strip-strap-floor-threshold-seal-41009226186831

 


Went to Mitre 10 got advised liquid nails heavy duty.   Does say it works with rubber but I'm not sure its the best option.  I was expecting something bitumen based, but they only had BlackJack sealer, which didn't mention adhering to rubber and I'm not sure it would work good as a glue.

 1 | 2
MadEngineer
4237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3202532 2-Mar-2024 19:28
I’m curious - what’s the need for that strip? Does the bottom of your garage door not have its own sealing strip?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

 
 
 
 

Gordy7
1900 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202556 2-Mar-2024 21:23
A search for EPDM rubber adhesive gives this result:

 

https://pararubber.co.nz/product/bostik-epdm-adhesive-1lt/

 

Edit: My first thoughts were Ados F2..... and better still Ados F22....

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

andrew75

145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3202560 2-Mar-2024 21:56
MadEngineer: I’m curious - what’s the need for that strip? Does the bottom of your garage door not have its own sealing strip?

 

 

 

Yes it does, and its shot, but i think this style will be better for keeping the water out, and last longer too because its solid and not being compressed all the time.



andrew75

145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3202561 2-Mar-2024 21:57
Gordy7:

 

A search for EPDM rubber adhesive gives this result:

 

https://pararubber.co.nz/product/bostik-epdm-adhesive-1lt/

 

Edit: My first thoughts were Ados F2..... and better still Ados F22....

 

 

 

 

 

 

That Bostik product looks like what I'm after. Thanks

mentalinc
3191 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3202578 3-Mar-2024 07:50
Maybe do a test on the rubber first to confirm it doesn't damage it




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

Jase2985
13416 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202579 3-Mar-2024 08:22
andrew75:

 

MadEngineer: I’m curious - what’s the need for that strip? Does the bottom of your garage door not have its own sealing strip?

 

 

 

Yes it does, and its shot, but i think this style will be better for keeping the water out, and last longer too because its solid and not being compressed all the time.

 

 

also makes it harder to get a good seal if its solid. The reason the seals compress is to get a better seal.

Gordy7
1900 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202595 3-Mar-2024 10:13
@andrew75

 

With the likely unevenness of the bottom of the door and concrete floor it may be better to look at replacement options for a compressible rubber tubular seal for the bottom of the door.

 

I am assuming you are discussing some sort of raise and lower garage door. You haven't said what sort of door you have.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



MadEngineer
4237 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3202596 3-Mar-2024 10:14
You've made me check on ours. It's comprised of an aluminium extrusion that's bolted to the bottom of the door with the rubber slotted in to that.  It's all compressed and squashed up and the rubber isn't far from failing.  Has done well for 15 years I guess.

 

Not too dissimilar to this:

 

Now I need to hunt some of that down that's preferably available in NZ...




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Gordy7
1900 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3202601 3-Mar-2024 10:28
MadEngineer:

 

You've made me check on ours. It's comprised of an aluminium extrusion that's bolted to the bottom of the door with the rubber slotted in to that.  It's all compressed and squashed up and the rubber isn't far from failing.  Has done well for 15 years I guess.

 

Not too dissimilar to this:

 

Now I need to hunt some of that down that's preferably available in NZ...

 

 

I did a bodge repair to my sectional door seal. I will be interested if you find a supplier of the rubber and retainer track.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Bung
6391 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3202624 3-Mar-2024 11:37
This has come up before. It's not the seal but having a dam to stop water. A seal only has to have a slight gap for water to get blown under. Good concrete placers incorporate a step in the doorway.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8755 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3202704 3-Mar-2024 13:20
Bung: This has come up before. It's not the seal but having a dam to stop water. A seal only has to have a slight gap for water to get blown under. Good concrete placers incorporate a step in the doorway.

 

Yes but if a step has not been incorporated into the doorway when laid, the OP needs to find a retrofit solution.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203091 4-Mar-2024 14:56
Gordy7:

A search for EPDM rubber adhesive gives this result:

 

https://pararubber.co.nz/product/bostik-epdm-adhesive-1lt/

 

 

Yeah, I looked up the specs for the strip and saw it was EPDM, there's specialised glue for that which may or may not be necessary. The OP could look up the MSDS for the glue and see if something more mainstream has the same components.

andrew75

145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3203158 4-Mar-2024 19:59
Have ordered the Bostik from another supplier that ships and we will see how it works out.  I'll post a picture once installed.

 

Garage door is a roller type.  No ledge cut into the concrete.  Just need something to 'dam up' outside water and stop it coming in. At the moment I'm using a polythene sheet which works but is pretty agricultural.   The Dick Smith product seems good quality and suspect if I can stick it down well will last a very long time.  Can always renew the bottom door seal as well if need be.

andrew75

145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3203159 4-Mar-2024 20:00
MadEngineer:

 

You've made me check on ours. It's comprised of an aluminium extrusion that's bolted to the bottom of the door with the rubber slotted in to that.  It's all compressed and squashed up and the rubber isn't far from failing.  Has done well for 15 years I guess.

 

Not too dissimilar to this:

 

Now I need to hunt some of that down that's preferably available in NZ...

 

 

 

 

In my searches I found these that look a reasonable price.

 

https://garagedoorparts.co.nz/collections/door-seals

 

 

Gordy7
1900 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203161 4-Mar-2024 20:09
Following with interest....

 

I was looking for info on how to fit a door seal and came across a Youtube video.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Od3GQIfKdyc

 

The interesting snip I saw was the compressible strip... whereas the Dick Smith is a solid strip... 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

