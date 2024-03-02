Your hot water needs sound modest, so it is unlikely that you have a reasonable payback period ripping out one system and replacing with another.

On LPG tankless: A quick google search has kiwi gas doing bottle rental for $50/year each (so $100/year total), and "from $139" per bottle swap fee (assume they charge extra for rural). A 45kg Bottle holds 625 kWh, so you are looking at 22c/kWh for gas, if burnt in a 90% efficient tankless water heater, that works out to 25c/kWh. More expensive than standard user power rates, but not cripplingly so. (and not storing the heat means about $100 of waste heat leaking out of your hot water cylinder is saved per year).

Heat pump. Save 1/2 to 1/3rd of the cost of power vs a normal cyclinder, but cost at least $2000 + install. If you used say 3000kWh of energy in a normal cylinder each year, at a power rate of 18c/kWh, and saved half of this, then you would be saving $270/year. lets say you were throwing away a perfectly good setup and the install + heat pump cylinder cost $2700, then you are looking at a decade long payback time. Midea brand one is what the pricing is based on and the warranty is 1-5 years depending on component. There is a risk the cylinder could die before it is played back (or it could run for 20 years)

Solar thermal (evacuated tubes etc.) is going out of fashion in NZ at the moment. You can still get them, but in general people who want to heat their water via solar do it via PV panels these day's. In short either have a timer or solar diverter, that runs your electric hot water cylinder when the sun is shining. If you are buying a new cylinder get one with non simulations duel elements, with the bottom getting fed by the timer or diverter, and the top one always on to make sure you don't run out of hot water if you use heaps one day.

Combined heat pump hot water & central heating. Kind of hard to retrofit. Heat pump sourced hydronic systems work best with underfloor heating (which requires a very major renovation to install), rather than radiators. of course Underfloor heating is very luxours, but I suspect people worrying about running costs will not tollrate the cost of it being retrofitted to an existing house.

Suspect sticking with current systems until their end of life is going to be the most cost effective.

If you do upgrade, I would go for a large (around 300L duel element hot water cylinder), and a rooftop PV system with either a timer or solar diverter feeding the bottom element of the cylinder.

Space heating (and cooling) should be taken care of via Mini split (i.e. high wall) or Ducted Heat pump(s).