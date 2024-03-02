Hi Geeks
My wife & I are downsizing & in the middle of a house buying scenario somewhere around Christchurch/Kaiapoi (may be a factor in your replies?).
We’re early retirees, no mortgage to worry about but on a fixed income. We're trying to calculate monthly running costs for Water, Power & Heating/Air conditioning & the possibilities of upgrading or changing existing systems & we’d like some advice if possible please.
The consideration for how long it may take us to recoup any (potential) initial outlay may not be a factor as we’re hoping to include this (or part of it) in any offers we make on a property.
Ripping out existing systems to replace them with more economical options is definitely something we’re happy to contemplate.
So we are considering the following:
- Monthly cost of running an external infinity LPG water heater/annual equipment rent.
- Heat-pump hot water system.
- Solar Water system.
- Heat-Pump “Central Heating” system (water & heating)
. . . any other options we haven’t considered yet, to keep monthly heating/water heating costs as low as possible?
Factors:
- 220sq mtr property (inc internal double garage)
- 2 Adults
- 1 Shower per day each
- Dishwasher (every 2nd day)
- Washing machine (2 loads per week)
- Double width Fridge Freezer
- Small Chest Freezer
- Conventional Dryer (not Heat Pump type)
Working from home (regular cups of tea, possible heating during the day in winter etc.)
Any help/advice/calculations with this would be greatly appreciated.