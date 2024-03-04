You could look at using 2 downpipes side by side. I have 2 pipes about 600mm apart coming off a large shed.



or look at something like

Rain Harvesting | Leaf Eater Advanced Rain Head 80/100mm White | Mitre10

Rain Harvesting | Leaf Eater Original Rain Head 90mm White | Mitre10

Rain Harvesting | Leaf Eater Commercial (Polypropylene) Rain Head 150mm White | Mitre10

Edit added another link. Rain Harvesting 80/100mm Leaf Eater Ultra Rain Head - Bunnings New Zealand

What is the current leaf diverter you have?

What's the approximate roof area this down pipe is handling.

I would also be looking to see if there is any other restriction in the pipe up to the diverter. I'm a little surprised that a reduction to 80mm is causing this much of a problem.