Jaycar online and keyword search for me.
Then, easy to build a collection of snapshots for a project.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Catalogue coming soon...
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/latest-catalogues
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Gordy7:
Jaycar online and keyword search for me.
Then, easy to build a collection of snapshots for a project.
Their search is junk. Loads of irrelevant things show up, or because they call something a slightly different term I don't get what I need. Best to use google and add site:jaycar.co.nz to the box.
Gordy7:
Catalogue coming soon...
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/latest-catalogues
Think its been saying that since 2020
XPD / Gavin
Everything there is overpriced so best for last minute, need it today items only.
richms:
Their search is junk. Loads of irrelevant things show up, or because they call something a slightly different term I don't get what I need. Best to use google and add site:jaycar.co.nz to the box.
All that, and the catalogue somehow does a much better job of informing you about things than the web site does. But the biggest one is what you point out, with the web site it's Chinese water-torture trying to browse a range to find the best matching thing while with the catalogue you turn to the page with the selection of things you're after and then pick the one that best suits.
johno1234:
Everything there is overpriced so best for last minute, need it today items only.
Yeah, but you also get known-quantity products rather than God-knows-what if you order from anywhere but Mouser/Element14/etc. The reason this came up is that I needed some crimp spade connectors, ordered some online, and... oh, you've sent me low-current blade fuses by mistake, they may be shaped like spade connectors but they're actually rubbish-quality fuses.
Anyone know if the Slurptronics ones are up to scratch, stuff like this or this?
boosacnoodle: People still shop at Jaycar?
A paper catalogue will not show specials..... perhaps a flyer might.
I recently bought a 12.8V 100Ah LFP battery online from Jaycar for half price...
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
I don't shop in Jaycar very often but I like them. They fill a gap left by the original version of Dick Smith. I haven't noticed their prices to be high but even if they are, they're often the only/easiest local place to get something I want, when I want it, and I'm happy to pay - as compared to waiting weeks to get it from Aliexpress or wherever. And if it's not right, you can take it back - done that a few times.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
eracode:
I don't shop in Jaycar very often but I like them. They fill a gap left by the original version of Dick Smith. I haven't noticed their prices to be high but even if they are, they're often the only/easiest local place to get something I want, when I want it, and I'm happy to pay - as compared to waiting weeks to get it from Aliexpress or wherever. And if it's not right, you can take it back - done that a few times.
I do like browsing through the store as a bit like the old dick smiths in the day. If you are doing a project the involves resisters / wires etc, and you need it now, no where else to go so happy to pay.
But things like ESP8266 and raspberry pi so very expensive!
johno1234:
Everything there is overpriced so best for last minute, need it today items only.
Which really means you need to actually find the things so the crap site is inexcusable.
Also, no shop locations show on the web site so you have something on your phone that you want to find and have to show the staff to find it or else spend ages spinning around the connector rack display looking only to not find it and it turns out the stock is in drawers behind the counter so you had to ask them anyway.
outdoorsnz:
I do like browsing through the store as a bit like the old dick smiths in the day. If you are doing a project the involves resisters / wires etc, and you need it now, no where else to go so happy to pay.
But things like ESP8266 and raspberry pi so very expensive!
Pi's are not that bad when they have stock, but for ESP boards, I could get 20 from an aliexpress seller for what one cost at jaycar, but the jaycar one was in a little plastic blister hanging on the wall and I could get it immediately vs waiting weeks.