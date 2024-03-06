Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYWhat happened to the Jaycar catalogue?

neb

neb

#311999 6-Mar-2024 16:22
I recently pulled out the Jaycar catalogue again to look something up because it's much easier than using their web site and noticed that it's still the 2021 edition and there's no sign of anything newer either on the NZ or Aus sites. Has this gone permanently? It'd be a serious loss, there's nothing out there to replace it.

Gordy7
  #3203822 6-Mar-2024 16:33
Jaycar online and keyword search for me.

 

Then, easy to build a collection of snapshots for a project.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



Gordy7
  #3203825 6-Mar-2024 16:35
Catalogue coming soon...
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/latest-catalogues

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

richms
  #3203828 6-Mar-2024 16:44
Gordy7:

 

Jaycar online and keyword search for me.

 

Then, easy to build a collection of snapshots for a project.

 

 

 

 

Their search is junk. Loads of irrelevant things show up, or because they call something a slightly different term I don't get what I need. Best to use google and add site:jaycar.co.nz to the box.




Richard rich.ms



xpd

xpd
  #3203830 6-Mar-2024 17:06
Gordy7:

 

Catalogue coming soon...
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/latest-catalogues

 

 

 

 

Think its been saying that since 2020

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

johno1234
  #3203847 6-Mar-2024 18:03
Everything there is overpriced so best for last minute, need it today items only.

neb

neb

  #3203892 6-Mar-2024 20:19
richms:

Their search is junk. Loads of irrelevant things show up, or because they call something a slightly different term I don't get what I need. Best to use google and add site:jaycar.co.nz to the box.

 

 

All that, and the catalogue somehow does a much better job of informing you about things than the web site does. But the biggest one is what you point out, with the web site it's Chinese water-torture trying to browse a range to find the best matching thing while with the catalogue you turn to the page with the selection of things you're after and then pick the one that best suits.

neb

neb

  #3203894 6-Mar-2024 20:22
johno1234:

Everything there is overpriced so best for last minute, need it today items only.

 

 

Yeah, but you also get known-quantity products rather than God-knows-what if you order from anywhere but Mouser/Element14/etc. The reason this came up is that I needed some crimp spade connectors, ordered some online, and... oh, you've sent me low-current blade fuses by mistake, they may be shaped like spade connectors but they're actually rubbish-quality fuses.

 

 

Anyone know if the Slurptronics ones are up to scratch, stuff like this or this?

 
 
 
 

boosacnoodle
  #3203907 6-Mar-2024 20:58
People still shop at Jaycar?

Stu1
  #3203917 6-Mar-2024 21:30
boosacnoodle: People still shop at Jaycar?


Yup great for camping fridges and power stations

Gordy7
  #3203922 6-Mar-2024 21:43
A paper catalogue will not show specials..... perhaps a flyer might.

 

I recently bought a 12.8V 100Ah LFP battery online from Jaycar for half price...

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

xpd

xpd
  #3203969 7-Mar-2024 07:07
I still use Jaycar for the odd bit. Their staff (at least at my local) are knowledgeable and happy to chat about stuff. 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3203977 7-Mar-2024 08:24
I don't shop in Jaycar very often but I like them. They fill a gap left by the original version of Dick Smith. I haven't noticed their prices to be high but even if they are, they're often the only/easiest local place to get something I want, when I want it, and I'm happy to pay  - as compared to waiting weeks to get it from Aliexpress or wherever. And if it's not right, you can take it back - done that a few times.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

outdoorsnz
  #3204018 7-Mar-2024 10:25
eracode:

 

I don't shop in Jaycar very often but I like them. They fill a gap left by the original version of Dick Smith. I haven't noticed their prices to be high but even if they are, they're often the only/easiest local place to get something I want, when I want it, and I'm happy to pay  - as compared to waiting weeks to get it from Aliexpress or wherever. And if it's not right, you can take it back - done that a few times.

 

 

I do like browsing through the store as a bit like the old dick smiths in the day. If you are doing a project the involves resisters / wires etc, and you need it now, no where else to go so happy to pay.

 

But things like ESP8266 and raspberry pi so very expensive!

richms
  #3204038 7-Mar-2024 10:55
johno1234:

 

Everything there is overpriced so best for last minute, need it today items only.

 

 

Which really means you need to actually find the things so the crap site is inexcusable.

 

Also, no shop locations show on the web site so you have something on your phone that you want to find and have to show the staff to find it or else spend ages spinning around the connector rack display looking only to not find it and it turns out the stock is in drawers behind the counter so you had to ask them anyway.




Richard rich.ms

richms
  #3204041 7-Mar-2024 10:57
outdoorsnz:

 

I do like browsing through the store as a bit like the old dick smiths in the day. If you are doing a project the involves resisters / wires etc, and you need it now, no where else to go so happy to pay.

 

But things like ESP8266 and raspberry pi so very expensive!

 

 

Pi's are not that bad when they have stock, but for ESP boards, I could get 20 from an aliexpress seller for what one cost at jaycar, but the jaycar one was in a little plastic blister hanging on the wall and I could get it immediately vs waiting weeks.




Richard rich.ms

