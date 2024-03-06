eracode: I don't shop in Jaycar very often but I like them. They fill a gap left by the original version of Dick Smith. I haven't noticed their prices to be high but even if they are, they're often the only/easiest local place to get something I want, when I want it, and I'm happy to pay - as compared to waiting weeks to get it from Aliexpress or wherever. And if it's not right, you can take it back - done that a few times.

I do like browsing through the store as a bit like the old dick smiths in the day. If you are doing a project the involves resisters / wires etc, and you need it now, no where else to go so happy to pay.

But things like ESP8266 and raspberry pi so very expensive!