Hi,

I'm planning to redo the bathrooms in my house with walk-in showers. The walls are currently painted plasterboard, and I plan to fix backer board over the top as a tile substrate.

In the US and Europe cement backer boards are falling out of favour and foam backer boards like Kerdi-board are becoming more popular (better waterproofing, easier to work with).

Has anyone managed to find a supplier in NZ for this type of product without ridiculous pricing? The only similar product I've found so far is this.

I'm based in the Otago.

Cheers