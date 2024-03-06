Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#312003 6-Mar-2024 19:15
Hi,

 

I'm planning to redo the bathrooms in my house with walk-in showers. The walls are currently painted plasterboard, and I plan to fix backer board over the top as a tile substrate.

 

In the US and Europe cement backer boards are falling out of favour and foam backer boards like Kerdi-board are becoming more popular (better waterproofing, easier to work with). 

 

Has anyone managed to find a supplier in NZ for this type of product without ridiculous pricing? The only similar product I've found so far is this.

 

I'm based in the Otago.

 

Cheers

  #3209436 22-Mar-2024 09:46
There are a few options other than Kerdi. All basically the same stuff as far as I can see. 

 

Marmox -  marmox.co.nz

 

Aquamox -  Aquamox.co.nz

 

The above are available online through Plumbing Plus and you probably have a local store. plumbingplus.co.nz And can be bought form most plumbing merchants. 

 

Wedi - through Tileshed. tileshed.co.nz/wedi

 

Sorry to lazy to hyperlink.



  #3209491 22-Mar-2024 10:15
Unless the Placemaker's price for Aquamox 1200x1200x10mm @ $379 is completely bonkers do the advantages justify the price?

  #3209618 22-Mar-2024 16:34
Cheers KickInbac. Can't find a price online for Wedi so will have to send a few emails.

 

 

 

Agreed that the price for Aquamox is insane. A board of that size should only cost around $80.

