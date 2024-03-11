I'm thinking about getting a mid range liner pool - have a bit of time as it would be next spring. But there would be a bit of tree felling and landscaping to make a flat area.

We have a 1m high deck, so I would look at putting it a couple of metre away, then extending the deck out and around one end of the pool. Probably can have about 6 metre for pool length.

Wondering if anyone here has experience of the options around the $2000 $5000 price point.

The bestway Hydrium looks promising (I see reference to a 6m model), but would like to know what the quality/longevity is like? Anyone had one of these?

https://www.tradetested.co.nz/p/home-outdoor-living/pools-spas/pools/bestway-hydrium-oval-steel-wall-pool-5m-x-3-6m-x-1-2m?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA0bWvBhBjEiwAtEsoW10Q22CXgURGcCzdhQ8-OFze-kGfdcS7RIIl9baWu9UGRyAeuW2b0BoCZjwQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

The Para equivalent seems to be in the $10K range. I'd like the better quality, but seems hard to justify, if I can replace it 3 times for the price.

Is there any product between the Bestway and Para Pools worth looking at?