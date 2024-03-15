kingdragonfly

Over the years I've come across brown rats / Rattus norvegicus / common rat / street rat / sewer rat / wharf rat / Hanover rat / Norway rat / Norwegian rat.
I've seen large rats in New Zealand urban environments, on the ground, and assumed that's what I was seeing.
I never heard of ship rats / black rats / roof rats. But a friend mentioned they're real problem in California.
I learned it's the most common rat in New Zealand.
While I've heard Kiwis talk about rats, I never heard anyone talk about roof rats.
