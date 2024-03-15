Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Roof rat. Never heard of them, but seem to be the most common NZ rat
kingdragonfly

#312089 15-Mar-2024 18:51
Over the years I've come across brown rats / Rattus norvegicus / common rat / street rat / sewer rat / wharf rat / Hanover rat / Norway rat / Norwegian rat.

I've seen large rats in New Zealand urban environments, on the ground, and assumed that's what I was seeing.

I never heard of ship rats / black rats / roof rats. But a friend mentioned they're real problem in California.

I learned it's the most common rat in New Zealand.

While I've heard Kiwis talk about rats, I never heard anyone talk about roof rats.

Here's an interesting video, and the somewhat extreme way of getting rid of them.

cshwone
  #3206835 15-Mar-2024 19:45
Ship rats are how rats arrived in NZ. It's not individual species but rather about how they have adapted to their environment.



neb

neb
  #3207162 17-Mar-2024 14:48
I've seen large rats in New Zealand urban environments, on the ground, and assumed that's what I was seeing.

 

 

Are you sure those aren't mall rats? Loud, come in groups, frequently hang around the food courts?

