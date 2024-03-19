Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSolutions for neighbours Imposing prefab
MrLeggo

23 posts

Geek


#312122 19-Mar-2024 13:05
Send private message quote this post

Our neighbours decided to quickly erect this prefab on Friday, and as its on a raised garden, its very imposing, totally overlooks our garden and blocks the view. I'm concerned it could effect our house price too. 

 

 

 

I can't accurately figure out the height, but it looks around 3m or so, and is about 3.4m away form our fence(I dropped a laser measure over). And will be under the 30 sqm limit. 

 

 

 

I've spoken with the council and seems there is not much we can do. If they use it as a second dwelling they would need consent, which we suspect they might, as there are a lot of people who seem to live there and come and go, and a huge amount of furniture that was delivered (but too early to tell).  

 

 

 

Our only thoughts are to put up the biggest fence we can, and grow some tall trees.

 

 

 

But I'd love some other insights, thoughts on what we can do.

Create new topic
johno1234
1616 posts

Uber Geek


  #3208017 19-Mar-2024 13:24
Send private message quote this post

Seems pretty clear they are within their rights to put that thing there so best to just block it out. From the photo it doesn't look like that would be much of a problem. It seems to be not blocking any light as below the skyline of other trees and buildings. I've seen a lot worse.

 

Plant a fast growing hedge (eugenia?) and in a couple of seasons you'll forget it's even there.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Bung
5638 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3208018 19-Mar-2024 13:26
Send private message quote this post

Cloning the fence on the right should do it.

Once they need formal consent they will have a lot of expensive things like foundations to do properly. The raised garden area will be a liability then.

wellygary
7525 posts

Uber Geek


  #3208020 19-Mar-2024 13:49
Send private message quote this post

MrLeggo:

 

I've spoken with the council and seems there is not much we can do. If they use it as a second dwelling they would need consent, which we suspect they might,

 

 

If they are only using it as a "Sleep out" i.e no sanitary plumbing and installed cooking appliances, then its not a 2nd dwelling, and they can escape needing a consent..

 

As others have said, looks like time to raise the boards on the "gap" in the fence and plant a fast growing hedge or climber



MrLeggo

23 posts

Geek


  #3209834 23-Mar-2024 12:21
Send private message quote this post

Thanks everyone.

Electrics have gone in, and someone appears to be living there now. No plumbing that I'm aware of, but interestingly a very small subscription rubbish wheely bin has been delivered. Too small for the main 6 bedroom fully occupied house!

From the council, there may be an issues with medium density regulations.  Which I'll need to investigate.

Fence and tress seem to be the way to go., as soon as I can. 

Goosey
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3209845 23-Mar-2024 12:39
Send private message quote this post

Have a chat to them and say you are gonna replace the fence for privacy of both you and them.

 

go half’s on the cost…that’s what usually happens.

 

 

 

ive always been amused at the fencing reicheme that was used in Auckland…. No privacy at all.

 

 

Handle9
10058 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209848 23-Mar-2024 12:53
Send private message quote this post

Goosey:

 

ive always been amused at the fencing reicheme that was used in Auckland…. No privacy at all.

 

 

If you want privacy you are free to do what you like on your land if it meets the height to boundary requirements.

Handle9
10058 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209849 23-Mar-2024 12:55
Send private message quote this post

johno1234:

 

Seems pretty clear they are within their rights to put that thing there so best to just block it out. From the photo it doesn't look like that would be much of a problem. It seems to be not blocking any light as below the skyline of other trees and buildings. I've seen a lot worse.

 

Plant a fast growing hedge (eugenia?) and in a couple of seasons you'll forget it's even there.

 

 

It all seems exactly what the 30m2 rule was designed to enable. Good for them.



Gordy7
1767 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209852 23-Mar-2024 13:22
Send private message quote this post

Looks like a nice prefab kitset. Can you see any brand or labels on the prefab?




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7
1767 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209853 23-Mar-2024 13:25
Send private message quote this post

On a positive note... your neighbour has chosen to keep an eye on your washing 😀




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7
1767 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3209856 23-Mar-2024 13:30
Send private message quote this post

The orange roof house behind the prefab as shown in your photo would have had an imposing view of your place.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Bung
5638 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3209860 23-Mar-2024 13:47
Send private message quote this post

Handle9:If you want privacy you are free to do what you like on your land if it meets the height to boundary requirements.

 

Privacy can be an illusion. There is a 2m fence between us and neighbours that we get on well with. The fence was put up before either of us got here. The houses are shielded but if you are in the garden without standing on a chair and looking over the fence neither side knows who could be in earshot. Being on good terms is not the same as wanting to share every conversation.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:00

Norton Genie Review
Posted 3-Mar-2024 17:57

Synology Introduces BeeStation
Posted 23-Feb-2024 14:14

New One UI 6.1 Update Brings Galaxy AI to More Galaxy Devices
Posted 23-Feb-2024 10:50

Amazon Echo Hub Available in New Zealand
Posted 23-Feb-2024 10:40

InternetNZ Releases Internet Insights 2023
Posted 20-Feb-2024 10:31

Seagate Adds 24TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drives for Multi-user Commercial and Enterprise RAID Storage Solutions
Posted 19-Feb-2024 16:54

Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance
Posted 9-Feb-2024 17:18








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 