Helping a friend run some conduit and after a ton of drawing cable, including several false starts because we'd got it on the wrong side of something immovable, we got to where we'd need the first junction box. However this supposedly-OK-for-outdoor-use box has no gasket or any other attempt at sealing, just a somewhat loose-fitting lid that you screw into place, and there's no trace of an IP rating anywhere on it or on the Deta site.

In its favour, the screws are SS so it's at least planned for outdoor use.

Has anyone used these outdoors? How do they hold up to rain or moisture in general? In this case if any gets in it's going to run downhill via the convenient pipe to where the electronics will be located.