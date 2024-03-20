Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Diesel delivery is expensive
johno1234

1618 posts

Uber Geek


#312134 20-Mar-2024 09:37


Hour new old house has a diesel tank to supply the central heating - looks like it will take about 500L to fill which should last a winter. Minitanker operator price is a tad over $1400 to fill at $2.85 incl GST per L.

 

Best local price for diesel is about $2.10 so $375 less. However the tank is 20m from the driveway and up a few metres of steps so either needs a pump and long hose or a lot of jerrycan carries. or I can wheel something the long way around the house like this but that is so expensive!

 

Any better ideas or just suck it up and get it delivered?

 

 

 

 

 

 

mentalinc
2900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3208390 20-Mar-2024 09:43


Look to transition away?

 

Not sure the 500L will last as long as you think it will!

 

Two fills and you've paid for a heatpump for the lounge...






 

 

 
 
 
 

johno1234

1618 posts

Uber Geek


  #3208446 20-Mar-2024 10:20


Hear what you are saying. The previous owner went through one tank in a mild winter and 2 in a cold or long winter. It's Auckland and the house is north facing so not the worst heating proposition. On the downside the house has a lot of single glazing. A lot. Have a quote of over $26k just to double glaze the lounge and about $10k to put in a ducted un-zoned whole-house heatpump.

 

I think we have to live through a winter first before spending big money as we just don't know how it goes yet.

 

 

cddt
791 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3208479 20-Mar-2024 11:50


Definitely look into a heat pump as soon as you reasonably can. 

 

 

 

Depending on your house layout and size you may want to look at a single individual unit rather than a ducted system. 








mentalinc
2900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3208483 20-Mar-2024 11:55


Or single wall unit style for the living, dining, kitchen area.

 

then ducted for the bedrooms (if they all have a similar enough thermal profile).






 

 

MikeAqua
7691 posts

Uber Geek


  #3208497 20-Mar-2024 12:07


If it was me, I'd buy four yellow fuel cans. You should get 22L in each and that should weigh 18.7kg.  Two adults should be able to carry two cans at once each (easier to carry two than one IME).  That's 88L per trip so 5 or 6 trips to fill the tank.  The first big fill will be hellish, but after that it will be easy enough to stay on top of it by filling a couple of cans every week.

 

You'll spend ~$120 (Blitz 20L diesel can at Bunnings) on your cans, but they last.  I have some on my trailer boat that I've had >10 years out of.

 

Or you could bite the bullet and get the tanker to do the first big fill, buy one or two fuel cans, and do regular, small top-ups.

 

Depends on your appetite for physical work.

 

 

 

 

 

 




Mike

johno1234

1618 posts

Uber Geek


  #3208510 20-Mar-2024 12:28


MikeAqua:

 

If it was me, I'd buy four yellow fuel cans. You should get 22L in each and that should weigh 18.7kg.  Two adults should be able to carry two cans at once each (easier to carry two than one IME).  That's 88L per trip so 5 or 6 trips to fill the tank.  The first big fill will be hellish, but after that it will be easy enough to stay on top of it by filling a couple of cans every week.

 

You'll spend ~$120 (Blitz 20L diesel can at Bunnings) on your cans, but they last.  I have some on my trailer boat that I've had >10 years out of.

 

Or you could bite the bullet and get the tanker to do the first big fill, buy one or two fuel cans, and do regular, small top-ups.

 

Depends on your appetite for physical work.

 

 

Wow, you read my mind!

 

 

tweake
1242 posts

Uber Geek


  #3208675 20-Mar-2024 17:49


check out your local hire place, many hire out diesel tanks on trailers (usually for filling diggers etc). 500-1000l tank is common. get one with a 12v pump (otherwise its hand powered).

 

if you have lots of single glazing i would not be surprised if its was very hot through summer. so a heat pump becomes really handy for aircon.



jonb
1758 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3208736 20-Mar-2024 18:44


20% off jerrycans at super cheap auto at the moment

boosacnoodle
732 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3208786 20-Mar-2024 19:07


$1400 on the low end is crazy. That’s almost my power bill for the entire year (including heat/cool). There is absolutely no way I would be entertaining this.

johno1234

1618 posts

Uber Geek


  #3208822 20-Mar-2024 20:13


jonb: 20% off jerrycans at super cheap auto at the moment

Still surprisingly expensive for a blow molded bit of plastic.

Cheapest option I’ve seen is rotaform plastics. They are not coloured for diesel but quite adequate for transfer purposes.

Jase2985
12607 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3208825 20-Mar-2024 20:30


Approximately 1166h with 4kw of electric heating running. 48 days continuously. 

kotuku4
452 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3208935 20-Mar-2024 21:35


I use a heat pump in living area to heat the whole house. Full electric house, additional ceiling insulation, retro fit double glazed, solar PV and hot water diverter/controller. I spend around $1000 a year on energy. I think improvements payback well, if you have a long term home.




:)

Obraik
2011 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209053 21-Mar-2024 10:43


johno1234:

 

Hear what you are saying. The previous owner went through one tank in a mild winter and 2 in a cold or long winter. It's Auckland and the house is north facing so not the worst heating proposition. On the downside the house has a lot of single glazing. A lot. Have a quote of over $26k just to double glaze the lounge and about $10k to put in a ducted un-zoned whole-house heatpump.

 

I think we have to live through a winter first before spending big money as we just don't know how it goes yet.

 

 

 

 

Keep in mind that the heatpump can also help you with those hot humid Auckland summers as well.






johno1234

1618 posts

Uber Geek


  #3209067 21-Mar-2024 11:15


Obraik:

 

Keep in mind that the heatpump can also help you with those hot humid Auckland summers as well.

 

 

 

 

Yes. Although the house without a heatpump was reasonably comfortable through hot February. It has a gigantic camphor laurel shading the north side and my office is on the south side. The only time it felt muggy here was some summer nights which was largely mitigated by ceiling fans.

 

We have yet to see how the winter will go and I expect this will be the bigger issue. Have already been running the central heating. The good news is it doesn't take long to warm the house. The bad news is the house doesn't stay warm when you switch it off as too much glass and not enough drapes. So we are playing off double glazing vs diesel vs heatpump installation against each other for best cost benefit and won't really know until spring.

 

 

 

 

BlargHonk
91 posts

Master Geek


  #3209105 21-Mar-2024 12:29


Man if you have a lot of glass, the first thing I would be doing is putting up thick multi-layered curtains everywhere I could

