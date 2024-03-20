johno1234:

Hour new old house has a diesel tank to supply the central heating - looks like it will take about 500L to fill which should last a winter. Minitanker operator price is a tad over $1400 to fill at $2.85 incl GST per L.

Best local price for diesel is about $2.10 so $375 less. However the tank is 20m from the driveway and up a few metres of steps so either needs a pump and long hose or a lot of jerrycan carries. or I can wheel something the long way around the house like this but that is so expensive!

Any better ideas or just suck it up and get it delivered?