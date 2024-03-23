Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
NZ reaches Household electrification tipping point
eonsim

#312174 23-Mar-2024 19:08
An interesting report has recently come out claiming that in NZ electrifying the household has reached a point where it is economically better off than staying with gas + petrol (over a 15 year lifecycle, counting purchasing new appliances/car).

 

What do people think? Personally we are probably 95% of the way there (lacking household battery and having a PHEV rather than full EV), so little benefit for us. For those who are full on gas (heating, hot water and cooking) plus petrol car, do the number seem to add up?

 

 

 

New Zealand is one of the first countries to reach what’s called the ‘electrification tipping point’, where households can save money and also significantly reduce their emissions by electrifying their appliances and vehicles.  On average, homes currently using gas appliances and petrol vehicles could save around $1,500 per year at current interest rates and around $4,500 per year with a low-interest loan if they bought electric equivalents and got their electricity from a combination of rooftop solar, home battery and New Zealand’s already highly renewable grid.

 

The full report can be found below or from the website: https://www.rewiring.nz/electric-homes-report?downloadreport=1

 

https://storage.googleapis.com/downloadswebsite/Electric%20Homes%20-%20Rewiring%20Aotearoa%20-%20March%202024.pdf

 

 

 

One of the key images from the report:

 

boosacnoodle
  #3209950 23-Mar-2024 20:03
All electric here. It’s substantially cheaper than places we were living before.

 
 
 
 

CYaBro
  #3209953 23-Mar-2024 20:15
Have an EV but still have our Pajero for towing.
Hob is gas but can’t remember the last time we got the 9kg gas bottle refilled.
No solar on the house but I built a small solar system for our shed rather than paying to get power out to it, being about 100M from the house.

SteveXNZ
  #3209957 23-Mar-2024 20:23
I can believe it.  Previous house in Auckland was gas hob, gas hot water, gas heating, and driving a petrol car.  Energy costs were over $1,000 per month. Not to mention the uneasy feeling of burning fossil fuels and all those combustion by-products (CO2, nitrous oxides and particulates) floating around inside and outside the house.

 

Built a new all-electric house in the Waikato with solar and bought an EV.  Energy costs are less than $100/month, and I'm breathing a lot easier.  No way I'd go back to fossil fuels - apart from the gas-fired bbq on the patio in case of emergencies.  Sure I paid a big chunk in capital costs, but the economics just get better and better over time.

