I want to replace my oven switch because although it looks to be built twice as good as the modern junk it looks old.

I see pdl have a 32amp one that looks like a light switch and a bigger 45amp one. Aesthetically I prefer the look of the 32amp one.

My extractor fan is also wired into the oven switch, with everything turned onto full (4 elements, oven, extractor fan and light, which would never happen in normal use) it pulls 33.7 amps at the fuse board.

Is it ok/safe/legal to use the 32amp switch?