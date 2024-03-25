Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYLaying laminates, need to level the floor a bit
Tomresearch

32 posts

Geek


#312194 25-Mar-2024 15:43
Send private message

Hi,

 

We are busy laying down laminates through the house ourselves (everywhere except the bedrooms).

 

We have removed the original tiled areas and carpets, and are ready to lay the laminates.

 

One area, near the window unto our verandah has a slight slope (as per attached picture).

 

This is where the original tiles were, and when they laid them, the tilers must have added a bit more tile adhesive in this area, as the tiles were level.

 

The laminate instructions state that over a 1 meter long area, the floor should not drop more than 3mm - well, in this case it does.

 

Hence I am thinking of using something like "Cemix Floor Self Leveler" compound from Bunnings.

 

 

 

Just wanted to know whether that is the correct approach to this problem?

 

And whether the Cemix product is good enough for this area.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

TR

Create new topic
BlueOwl
85 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3211518 27-Mar-2024 09:38
Send private message

 

 

I had the same issue a couple of months ago, and tried the Cemix concrete floor leveller. It didn't go so well. I think because I hadn't sealed the concrete the leveller compound dried and set really quickly - about 10mins while I was still trying to level and feather out the edges. Ended up with about 3mm variation in flatness.

 

I put the laminate flooring over it anyway and it turned out OK. Some slight movement where there are dips, but not much. Most people don't notice it.

 

Note that the Cemix concrete leveller specifies a depth of 3 to 6mm - so it use it properly you'd need to do the whole floor in which case getting it all level won't be easy. Or cheap - a 5litre bucket of Cemix was about $45 and covered only a very small area, like half a square metre. It's basically portland cement with fine sand.

 

If I was doing it again, I'd probably use the Sikafloor Level-15 compound which goes down to 0.5mm thickness, and is much cheaper, and is suitable for small patches as opposed to the whole floor. Prime or seal the concrete before applying otherwise it dries and sets before you can smooth it out.

 

And I think next time I try, I'd let it set for a couple of days, then use a 2x4 with 80-grit sandpaper stapled to it to grind down any areas where the levelling compound is too high.

 

Alternative if there is only a mm or two of variation in a small area you could just cut some strips of building paper to level it out.

 

No definitive answers sorry, but let us know how you do it and what the result is.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).

mdf

mdf
3478 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3211545 27-Mar-2024 11:09
Send private message

I've used the Cemix compound before, but like the previous poster said, it is designed for gaps >3mm (my floor was less level than yours)! It was okay, but did need help "self" levelling. 

Are you doing a floating floor or gluing it down? If gluing, make sure that the glue is compatible with whatever you use to level it. Floating floors are a bit more forgiving - you might even be able to get away with a double layer of underlay?

Tomresearch

32 posts

Geek


  #3213470 3-Apr-2024 09:14
Send private message

Hi @BlueOwl,

 

Thank you for that useful information. 

 

We put down the Cemix, but agree with you  - wish we had tried the Sika route instead.

 

Once you poured the self level compound, did you wait 7 days before laying down the laminates?

 

As all the guidance state a 7 day full cure window -so we're now living in a work site, haha



Tomresearch

32 posts

Geek


  #3213471 3-Apr-2024 09:17
Send private message

Hi @mdf,

 

thank you for your reply, we're laying down a floating floor - just finished all the required undercuts, and as mentioned already, waiting for the self level compound to cure now....but also thinking I might get some SIKA anyway, to fill in some of the minor gaps left by the CEMIX product...if we're gonna have to wait 7 days for curing, might as well get the leveling as close to perfect as possible.

 

 

 

cheers

BlueOwl
85 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3213524 3-Apr-2024 11:50
Send private message

Tomresearch:

 

Hi @BlueOwl,

 

Thank you for that useful information. 

 

We put down the Cemix, but agree with you  - wish we had tried the Sika route instead.

 

Once you poured the self level compound, did you wait 7 days before laying down the laminates?

 

As all the guidance state a 7 day full cure window -so we're now living in a work site, haha

 

 

 

 

I just waited a couple of days - at which point it was hard and dry. Then put on some Cemix primer to seal it, then next day laid the laminate. To be honest, it was hard as concrete less than an hour after pouring. 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright