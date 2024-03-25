Tomresearch:

Hi,

We are busy laying down laminates through the house ourselves (everywhere except the bedrooms).

We have removed the original tiled areas and carpets, and are ready to lay the laminates.

One area, near the window unto our verandah has a slight slope (as per attached picture).

This is where the original tiles were, and when they laid them, the tilers must have added a bit more tile adhesive in this area, as the tiles were level.

The laminate instructions state that over a 1 meter long area, the floor should not drop more than 3mm - well, in this case it does.

Hence I am thinking of using something like "Cemix Floor Self Leveler" compound from Bunnings.

Just wanted to know whether that is the correct approach to this problem?

And whether the Cemix product is good enough for this area.

Thanks

TR