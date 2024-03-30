angski: Thanks for sharing



So what you did are

a. switch on the light

b. remove the plate with the switch

c. install the blanking plate



fantastic

Exactly that - but you can still flick the switch mech on/off easily with the cover plate off. I'd add using a torpedo level when sticking on the hue switch - no wants it wonky 🤪

To be fair, you don't really even need the blanking plate. Iconic is completely modular and the rockers pop right off. The hue switch plate would cover up the holes, even on a 6 gang (original at least - I don't have any of the new ones to compare size). I just got the blanking plates because I know I'd end up losing the rockers, and it means I can take an already mounted hue switch with me if we ever sell the place. Any new place would be getting the full Iconic overhaul as well.

I have the top of the hue switch plate aligned with the top edge of the cover plate face. It sticks out below a little below, but 99.9% of the time you're looking down at the switch so it's barely noticeable.