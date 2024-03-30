Has anyone found a PDL/Clipsal iconic faceplate to put a Philips Hue dimmer over the existing switch?
By the way, someone designed a printable cover. I am not sure if it works as I do not have a 3D printer.
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4041344
I have a 3D printer but it has a bit of a job queue currently. Will give it a print and test it myself.
I think @mdf had a few designs he could potentially share.
fearandloathing: No need for a 3D printer. You can pop out the switch cap of the iconic face plates, leaving a flat surface to mount the hue remotes with double sided mounting tape.
Thanks @michaelmurfy
I have PDL600 switches here and have designed and 3D printed cover plates for those. They do end up quite deep though by the time they clear the switch. Big advantage of this design is easy access to the switches if/when you need to physically reboot things:
As @fearandloathing said, the other thing you can do is pop the mech unit (switch) out of the socket and stuff it into the wall fitting. The newer Hue switches have standard mounting holes and go into a New Zealand flush box just fine. Overall much neater, but you need a screwdriver if you need to flick the switch to reboot things. And obviously professional services / approved scope of homeowner electrical work requirements, acting prudently etc. disclaimers apply:
fearandloathing: … with double sided mounting tape.
... or magnetic foil so that you can take them with you.
I did exactly that, with this: https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2798-PDL350C-VW-PDL-Iconic-Cover-Plate-Blank-Plate-Vivid-White
Hue switches are attached to the blanking plate with the double sided tape. Upshot is, the mech is still behind the blanking so you still have manual control and returning to stock is just a matter of popping the switch cover back on.
Thanks for sharing
So what you did are
a. switch on the light
b. remove the plate with the switch
c. install the blanking plate
fantastic
Exactly that - but you can still flick the switch mech on/off easily with the cover plate off. I'd add using a torpedo level when sticking on the hue switch - no wants it wonky 🤪
To be fair, you don't really even need the blanking plate. Iconic is completely modular and the rockers pop right off. The hue switch plate would cover up the holes, even on a 6 gang (original at least - I don't have any of the new ones to compare size). I just got the blanking plates because I know I'd end up losing the rockers, and it means I can take an already mounted hue switch with me if we ever sell the place. Any new place would be getting the full Iconic overhaul as well.
I have the top of the hue switch plate aligned with the top edge of the cover plate face. It sticks out below a little below, but 99.9% of the time you're looking down at the switch so it's barely noticeable.