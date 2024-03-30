Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Philips Hue Dimmer switch cover over PDL/Cllpsal Iconic plate?
angski

#312247 30-Mar-2024 22:43
Has anyone found a PDL/Clipsal iconic faceplate to put a Philips Hue dimmer over the existing switch?

By the way, someone designed a printable cover. I am not sure if it works as I do not have a 3D printer. 
https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4041344 

michaelmurfy
meow
  #3212408 30-Mar-2024 23:31
I have a 3D printer but it has a bit of a job queue currently. Will give it a print and test it myself.

 

I think @mdf had a few designs he could potentially share.




fearandloathing
  #3212427 31-Mar-2024 08:34
No need for a 3D printer. You can pop out the switch cap of the iconic face plates, leaving a flat surface to mount the hue remotes with double sided mounting tape.

angski

  #3212442 31-Mar-2024 10:56
fearandloathing: No need for a 3D printer. You can pop out the switch cap of the iconic face plates, leaving a flat surface to mount the hue remotes with double sided mounting tape.


Omg, sometimes the easiest is the best. 
Can you show us a picture please

 

 

 

 



mdf

mdf
  #3212686 31-Mar-2024 22:33
Thanks @michaelmurfy

 

I have PDL600 switches here and have designed and 3D printed cover plates for those. They do end up quite deep though by the time they clear the switch. Big advantage of this design is easy access to the switches if/when you need to physically reboot things:

 

 

As @fearandloathing said, the other thing you can do is pop the mech unit (switch) out of the socket and stuff it into the wall fitting. The newer Hue switches have standard mounting holes and go into a New Zealand flush box just fine. Overall much neater, but you need a screwdriver if you need to flick the switch to reboot things. And obviously professional services / approved scope of homeowner electrical work requirements, acting prudently etc. disclaimers apply:

 

Tinkerisk
  #3212687 31-Mar-2024 22:41
fearandloathing: … with double sided mounting tape.

 

... or magnetic foil so that you can take them with you.

 

 

(note the other dimensions for wallplates here in Europe)




FailedWOF
  #3212832 1-Apr-2024 13:08
I did exactly that, with this: https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2798-PDL350C-VW-PDL-Iconic-Cover-Plate-Blank-Plate-Vivid-White

 

Hue switches are attached to the blanking plate with the double sided tape. Upshot is, the mech is still behind the blanking so you still have manual control and returning to stock is just a matter of popping the switch cover back on.

angski

  #3212835 1-Apr-2024 13:36
FailedWOF:

 

I did exactly that, with this: https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/2798-PDL350C-VW-PDL-Iconic-Cover-Plate-Blank-Plate-Vivid-White

 

Hue switches are attached to the blanking plate with the double sided tape. Upshot is, the mech is still behind the blanking so you still have manual control and returning to stock is just a matter of popping the switch cover back on.

 

 

Thanks for sharing

So what you did are
a. switch on the light
b. remove the plate with the switch
c. install the blanking plate

fantastic



FailedWOF
#3213427 3-Apr-2024 01:52
angski:

 

Thanks for sharing

So what you did are
a. switch on the light
b. remove the plate with the switch
c. install the blanking plate

fantastic

 

 

Exactly that - but you can still flick the switch mech on/off easily with the cover plate off. I'd add using a torpedo level when sticking on the hue switch - no wants it wonky 🤪

 

To be fair, you don't really even need the blanking plate. Iconic is completely modular and the rockers pop right off. The hue switch plate would cover up the holes, even on a 6 gang (original at least - I don't have any of the new ones to compare size). I just got the blanking plates because I know I'd end up losing the rockers, and it means I can take an already mounted hue switch with me if we ever sell the place. Any new place would be getting the full Iconic overhaul as well.

 

I have the top of the hue switch plate aligned with the top edge of the cover plate face. It sticks out below a little below, but 99.9% of the time you're looking down at the switch so it's barely noticeable.

 

 

 

 

angski

  #3213853 3-Apr-2024 19:00
@FailedWOF, thank you

