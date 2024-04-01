Hi all
Any advice appreciated. We are a family of 3 and apparently our power usage is twice NZ average. Over last 11 months we average around 20 kwh per day for hot water and the same again for everything else.
I am surprised as we have a Rheem loline solar hot water system. While the system was installed 20 years ago I still would have thought it should save us something not cost more than average. But maybe it's the setup we have? I have sketched our system below, we are two story house with ground floor tank fed by solar and electric element, feeding into upstairs storage tank that has no heater and feeds to house supply with loop back to primary. There is a frequent discharge on roof of steam and water on sunny days.
Nevertheless, I have been looking to replace our system as both tanks over 20 years old and on borrowed time. I was going to replace the solar altogether with heat pump hot water. I am looking at Calitec system which seems ideal and is NZ company. But I am now thinking how about both as per image below. This will replace both cylinders with one upstairs and outside heat pump unit about 10m away on ground. I would then also add the existing solar as direct feed but not sure if I am doing this correct.
I would appreciate any advice on a) why our current system is not appearing to perform, and b) any suggestions for proposed system.