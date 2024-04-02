Hi there

I hired an electrician to wire in my Eufy Video Doorbell. They installed an enclosed Halcyon brand 12V transformer inside the wall cavity (weatherboard - and there is insulation but I don't know how much there is where the transformer is sitting). They issued a safety certificate for the installation.

I've been researching transformers since the install, because I think the doorbell needs more voltage. In the process I've found that it is recommended that transformers do not sit inside wall cavities due to fire risk, and may be a code violation in some countries.

Does anyone have any knowledge of this?

