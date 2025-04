As above, I would be surprised if it wasnt slightly loose. As a drain if it has backed up at any point and has water sitting there it will escape if not water tight. Also thread tape is not appropriate for these compression fittings, the rubber washer does the compressing, and you can see the waster has escaped from above the thread.

Clean it first (so you can see if it occurs again), then try tightening it, and that will be job done.