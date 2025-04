Anyone got some good alternatives for robot mower boundary wire?

I have the Worx Landroid and our puppy dug and chewed most of the cable last year.

The dogs don't dig so much anymore so was going to take the mower out of the shed and try again....

But the boundary wire seems to be so expensive!

Just wondering if there is a cheaper alternative that is still stranded, single core and "not so stretchy" pvc enasing....