That sounds weird. I've no experience with robo mowers. Can I suggest creating a video showing the issue, uploading it to YouTube or similar video sharing platform (perhaps don't make it public!) and send the link to the retailer to ask their thoughts? Perhaps stress that the video is private so you aren't publicly shaming them and just showing them what is going on. If someone else does the filming then you can show the mower's action and record what the app is showing as well.

The retailer may not be very well equipped to help troubleshoot this sort of thing. Consider creating a support ticket with the manufacturer.