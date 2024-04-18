FYI
I know a few people here have them - check your model as you may be affected by the recall
https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/about-us/news-and-media/further-action-on-serene-bathroom-heaters/
I have one shown in the photo but the model number of the one in the photo isn't stated as being non compliant. I previously contacted them about this but haven't had a reply. I can't understand how it has taken all this time, as I purchased it in 2017 or 2018.
Stu1: I have the 2088w hopefully ok, they have closed completely in NZ, good luck getting refunds . I guess the retailers will lose out under the CGA
The website photo on the WorkSafe website is of the S2088 model, but that model number isn't listed, only the photo. So I wonder if they will be releasing other model numbers in the future. They haven't removed the photo after being notified about it. RNZ also posted the s2088 photo on their website which is how I found about about this, as I could see that it was the same as my heater.
It just seems crazy that this could happen with all the checks and certifications that are supposed to occur and after this amount of time.
This has the makings of a bit of a shambles.
These heaters have been big sellers - I understand that one wholesaler on their own has sold over 15,000 units - but the distributor / importer went out of business in NZ late last year.
In most cases, the "retailer" caught by the CGA is an electrician: these are mostly small or micro businesses.
In other cases, larger builders will have installed lots of units in new-build homes and apartments: in that case the building firm will presumably be the "retailer" for CGA purposes. That will be complicated.
In 'normal' circumstances, the "retailer" would return the unit to the wholesaler who would claim back from the distributor (manufacturer or importer), but in this case the distributor has evaporated.
The wholesalers certainly won't want to take the whole cost on the chin - that'd be at least a six-figures each write down of this or last year's profits - but on the other hand they won't want to upset their electrician / builder customers either.
I imagine there are urgent discussions going on this evening between major industry players including electrical wholesalers, big building firms, and their respective lawyers & insurers
In our rental I have a non-recalled model but it has exactly the same features, appearance and description as one of their photos.
I'm looking to book its replacement regardless.
That is why I have emailed WorkSafe to find out if they have made an error or not with the photo. What I also don't understand is why they haven't recalled all of them all if they aren't compliant. But what is a good heater to replace it with that will also cover the holes? We have 3 of them if it is the model in the photo.
I’ve emailed them as well the pic is of the one we have but it’s doesn’t mention it. Not many decent looking options out there to replace it with
We were recommended it by the sparky and got it through zip plumbing I think they are installed in most of the new builds around the valley.
No there aren't many good looking heaters, and I paid more to get them in stainless steel and did a lot of research at the time. They were expensive heaters too for what they are. Skope used to make good looking bathroom heaters and I used to have a Skope in my old house and it was a very similar looking model. But Skope no longer make them. I purchased them directly from the retailer rather than through a sparky, so sorting it out should be a lot easier if it is affected. Getting tradespeople back to resolve issues can be a nightmare, and that is if they are still in business or still located in the area.
The replacement retailers are selling are Tranquility they don’t look as good as skope or the Serene. It’s going to be a pain getting the sparky to take out the old heater and wire up a new one. The CGA won’t cover the install costs either so another bill coming up
https://www.plumbingworld.co.nz/bathroom/ventilation-and-heating/bathroom-fan-heaters/FORME-BHCSS/Tranquillity-Whisper-Bathroom-Heater.html
This is one I recall tossing up between at the time, and they also do some smaller ones further down the page. https://www.mico.co.nz/heating-cooling-ventilation/bathroom-heating-extraction/bathroom-heater/tangential-fan-bathroom-heater-stainless-steel-2-4kw-fh30ss . But I don't know how good they are and never heard of the brand. The Serene heaters were recommended by Skope at the time and still are according to their website https://www.skope.com/heating/
We had a 3 in one Weiss fan and heat lamp , terrible quality not super keen on the brand
The CGA absolutely does cover the installation cost. Getting a retailer to honour that could be a pain but it's part of the legislation that the consumer should not suffer a loss as a result of a CGA claim.