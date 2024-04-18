Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Serene heaters recall
KellyP

#312457 18-Apr-2024 13:42
FYI

 

I know a few people here have them - check your model as you may be affected by the recall

 

https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/about-us/news-and-media/further-action-on-serene-bathroom-heaters/

 

 

 

 

mattwnz
  #3219911 18-Apr-2024 15:45
I have one shown in the photo but the model number of the one in the photo isn't stated as being non compliant. I previously contacted them about this but haven't had a reply. I can't understand how it has taken all this time, as I purchased it in 2017 or 2018. 

 
 
 
 

Stu1
  #3219921 18-Apr-2024 16:56
I have the 2088w hopefully ok, they have closed completely in NZ, good luck getting refunds . I guess the retailers will lose out under the CGA

mattwnz
  #3219936 18-Apr-2024 17:34
Stu1: I have the 2088w hopefully ok, they have closed completely in NZ, good luck getting refunds . I guess the retailers will lose out under the CGA

 

The website photo on the WorkSafe website is of the S2088 model, but that model number isn't listed, only the photo. So I wonder if they will be releasing other model numbers in the future. They haven't removed the photo after being notified about it. RNZ also posted the s2088 photo on their website which is how I found about about this, as I could see that it was the same as my heater.

 

It just seems crazy that this could happen with all the checks and certifications that are supposed to occur and after this amount of time.

 

 

 

 



PolicyGuy
  #3219940 18-Apr-2024 18:00
This has the makings of a bit of a shambles.

 

These heaters have been big sellers - I understand that one wholesaler on their own has sold over 15,000 units - but the distributor / importer went out of business in NZ late last year.

 

In most cases, the "retailer" caught by the CGA is an electrician: these are mostly small or micro businesses.
In other cases, larger builders will have installed lots of units in new-build homes and apartments: in that case the building firm will presumably be the "retailer" for CGA purposes. That will be complicated.
In 'normal' circumstances, the "retailer" would return the unit to the wholesaler who would claim back from the distributor (manufacturer or importer), but in this case the distributor has evaporated.

 

The wholesalers certainly won't want to take the whole cost on the chin - that'd be at least a six-figures each write down of this or last year's profits - but on the other hand they won't want to upset their electrician / builder customers either.

 

I imagine there are urgent discussions going on this evening between major industry players including electrical wholesalers, big building firms, and their respective lawyers & insurers

MadEngineer
  #3219947 18-Apr-2024 18:36
In our rental I have a non-recalled model but it has exactly the same features, appearance and description as one of their photos.

 

I'm looking to book its replacement regardless.




MadEngineer
  #3219948 18-Apr-2024 18:38
mattwnz
  #3219950 18-Apr-2024 18:46
MadEngineer:

 

In our rental I have a non-recalled model but it has exactly the same features, appearance and description as one of their photos.

 

I'm looking to book its replacement regardless.

 

 

 

 

That is why I have emailed WorkSafe  to find out if they have made an error or not with the photo. What I also don't understand is why they haven't recalled all of them all if they aren't compliant. But what is a good heater to replace it with that will also cover the holes? We have 3 of them if it is the model in the photo.



Stu1
  #3219956 18-Apr-2024 19:07
mattwnz:

 

MadEngineer:

 

In our rental I have a non-recalled model but it has exactly the same features, appearance and description as one of their photos.

 

I'm looking to book its replacement regardless.

 

 

 

 

That is why I have emailed WorkSafe  to find out if they have made an error or not with the photo. What I also don't understand is why they haven't recalled all of them all if they aren't compliant. But what is a good heater to replace it with that will also cover the holes? We have 3 of them if it is the model in the photo.

 

 

 

 

I’ve emailed them as well the pic is of the one we have but it’s doesn’t mention it. Not many decent looking options out there to replace it with 

Stu1
  #3219959 18-Apr-2024 19:09
PolicyGuy:

 

This has the makings of a bit of a shambles.

 

These heaters have been big sellers - I understand that one wholesaler on their own has sold over 15,000 units - but the distributor / importer went out of business in NZ late last year.

 

In most cases, the "retailer" caught by the CGA is an electrician: these are mostly small or micro businesses.
In other cases, larger builders will have installed lots of units in new-build homes and apartments: in that case the building firm will presumably be the "retailer" for CGA purposes. That will be complicated.
In 'normal' circumstances, the "retailer" would return the unit to the wholesaler who would claim back from the distributor (manufacturer or importer), but in this case the distributor has evaporated.

 

The wholesalers certainly won't want to take the whole cost on the chin - that'd be at least a six-figures each write down of this or last year's profits - but on the other hand they won't want to upset their electrician / builder customers either.

 

I imagine there are urgent discussions going on this evening between major industry players including electrical wholesalers, big building firms, and their respective lawyers & insurers

 

 

 


 

We were recommended it by the sparky and got it through zip plumbing I think they are installed in most of the new builds around the valley. 

mattwnz
  #3220008 18-Apr-2024 19:14
Stu1:

 

I’ve emailed them as well the pic is of the one we have but it’s doesn’t mention it. Not many decent looking options out there to replace it with 

 

 

 

 

No there aren't many good looking heaters, and I paid more to get them in stainless steel and did a lot of research at the time. They were expensive heaters too for what they are. Skope used to make good looking bathroom heaters and I used to have a Skope in my old house and it was a very similar looking model. But Skope no longer make them. I purchased them directly from the retailer rather than through a sparky, so sorting it out should be a lot easier if it is affected. Getting tradespeople back to resolve issues can be a nightmare, and that is if they are still in business or still located in the area. 

Stu1
  #3220028 18-Apr-2024 19:51
mattwnz:

 

Stu1:

 

I’ve emailed them as well the pic is of the one we have but it’s doesn’t mention it. Not many decent looking options out there to replace it with 

 

 

 

 

No there aren't many good looking heaters, and I paid more to get them in stainless steel and did a lot of research at the time. They were expensive heaters too for what they are. Skope used to make good looking bathroom heaters and I used to have a Skope in my old house and it was a very similar looking model. But Skope no longer make them. I purchased them directly from the retailer rather than through a sparky, so sorting it out should be a lot easier if it is affected. Getting tradespeople back to resolve issues can be a nightmare, and that is if they are still in business or still located in the area. 

 

 

The replacement retailers are selling are Tranquility they don’t look as good as skope or the Serene. It’s going to be a pain getting the sparky to take out the old heater and wire up a new one. The CGA won’t cover the install costs either so another bill coming up 

 

https://www.plumbingworld.co.nz/bathroom/ventilation-and-heating/bathroom-fan-heaters/FORME-BHCSS/Tranquillity-Whisper-Bathroom-Heater.html

 

 

mattwnz
  #3220078 18-Apr-2024 20:08
Stu1:

 

 

 

The replacement retailers are selling are Tranquility they don’t look as good as skope or the Serene. It’s going to be a pain getting the sparky to take out the old heater and wire up a new one. The CGA won’t cover the install costs either so another bill coming up 

 

https://www.plumbingworld.co.nz/bathroom/ventilation-and-heating/bathroom-fan-heaters/FORME-BHCSS/Tranquillity-Whisper-Bathroom-Heater.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is one I recall tossing up between at the time, and they also do some smaller ones further down the page.  https://www.mico.co.nz/heating-cooling-ventilation/bathroom-heating-extraction/bathroom-heater/tangential-fan-bathroom-heater-stainless-steel-2-4kw-fh30ss . But I don't know how good they are and never heard of the brand. The Serene heaters were recommended by Skope at the time and still are according to their website https://www.skope.com/heating/ 

 

 

Stu1
  #3220087 18-Apr-2024 20:49
mattwnz:

 

Stu1:

 

 

 

The replacement retailers are selling are Tranquility they don’t look as good as skope or the Serene. It’s going to be a pain getting the sparky to take out the old heater and wire up a new one. The CGA won’t cover the install costs either so another bill coming up 

 

https://www.plumbingworld.co.nz/bathroom/ventilation-and-heating/bathroom-fan-heaters/FORME-BHCSS/Tranquillity-Whisper-Bathroom-Heater.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is one I recall tossing up between at the time, and they also do some smaller ones further down the page.  https://www.mico.co.nz/heating-cooling-ventilation/bathroom-heating-extraction/bathroom-heater/tangential-fan-bathroom-heater-stainless-steel-2-4kw-fh30ss . But I don't know how good they are and never heard of the brand. The Serene heaters were recommended by Skope at the time and still are according to their website https://www.skope.com/heating/ 

 

 

 

 

We had a 3 in one Weiss fan and heat lamp , terrible quality not super keen on the brand

boosacnoodle
  #3220100 18-Apr-2024 22:02
Fairly sure last I checked it was either the CGA or the FTA that covered consequential losses. I’ve had NL cover those costs before for an appliance that required removal and installation under CGA.

Handle9
  #3220115 19-Apr-2024 01:29
Stu1:

 

mattwnz:

 

No there aren't many good looking heaters, and I paid more to get them in stainless steel and did a lot of research at the time. They were expensive heaters too for what they are. Skope used to make good looking bathroom heaters and I used to have a Skope in my old house and it was a very similar looking model. But Skope no longer make them. I purchased them directly from the retailer rather than through a sparky, so sorting it out should be a lot easier if it is affected. Getting tradespeople back to resolve issues can be a nightmare, and that is if they are still in business or still located in the area. 

 

 

The replacement retailers are selling are Tranquility they don’t look as good as skope or the Serene. It’s going to be a pain getting the sparky to take out the old heater and wire up a new one. The CGA won’t cover the install costs either so another bill coming up 

 

https://www.plumbingworld.co.nz/bathroom/ventilation-and-heating/bathroom-fan-heaters/FORME-BHCSS/Tranquillity-Whisper-Bathroom-Heater.html

 

 

The CGA absolutely does cover the installation cost. Getting a retailer to honour that could be a pain but it's part of the legislation that the consumer should not suffer a loss as a result of a CGA claim.

