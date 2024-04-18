This has the makings of a bit of a shambles.

These heaters have been big sellers - I understand that one wholesaler on their own has sold over 15,000 units - but the distributor / importer went out of business in NZ late last year.

In most cases, the "retailer" caught by the CGA is an electrician: these are mostly small or micro businesses.

In other cases, larger builders will have installed lots of units in new-build homes and apartments: in that case the building firm will presumably be the "retailer" for CGA purposes. That will be complicated.

In 'normal' circumstances, the "retailer" would return the unit to the wholesaler who would claim back from the distributor (manufacturer or importer), but in this case the distributor has evaporated.

The wholesalers certainly won't want to take the whole cost on the chin - that'd be at least a six-figures each write down of this or last year's profits - but on the other hand they won't want to upset their electrician / builder customers either.

I imagine there are urgent discussions going on this evening between major industry players including electrical wholesalers, big building firms, and their respective lawyers & insurers