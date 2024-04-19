Found this today on our deck.
Does anyone know what it could be?
Looks like a type of eggs.
Ive seen them before. I'm sure they are from a plant. That's a huge photo, took like 30 seconds to load on my PC.
OhNo:
Look like slug eggs?
https://theyardandgarden.com/slug-eggs-in-soil/
Alien spawn
My vote is frog eggs.
Ge0rge: What you find in the bottom of Bubble Tea.
or orbzees
Yep - caviar.
I don't know what it is but I think you have to set your deck on fire now.
Two cloves of garlic and a pipi?
Two or three pitted black olives and a pipi.
Garlic, olives, pipi and that caviar - you’ve got the makings of a veritable feast there.
Someone has spilled their Boba!