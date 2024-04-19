Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What is this??? Found on our deck
danepak

1112 posts

Uber Geek


#312466 19-Apr-2024 13:27
Found this today on our deck.
Does anyone know what it could be?
Looks like a type of eggs.

 1 | 2 | 3
OhNo
15 posts

Geek


  #3220265 19-Apr-2024 13:30
Ive seen them before. I'm sure they are from a plant. That's a huge photo, took like 30 seconds to load on my PC. 

 
 
 
 

danepak

1112 posts

Uber Geek


  #3220272 19-Apr-2024 13:57
OhNo:

Ive seen them before. I'm sure they are from a plant. That's a huge photo, took like 30 seconds to load on my PC. 



Sorry about the photo size. Are you on dial up? (Just kidding).
I appreciate your input. Makes me less worried that they’re from a plant.

Lias
5566 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220324 19-Apr-2024 14:14
Look like slug eggs?

 

https://theyardandgarden.com/slug-eggs-in-soil/ 

 

 




Jvipers2
200 posts

Master Geek


  #3220350 19-Apr-2024 15:29
Google thinks they are frog eggs

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3303 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3220366 19-Apr-2024 16:20
Alien spawn




Ge0rge
2011 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220367 19-Apr-2024 16:33
What you find in the bottom of Bubble Tea.

scuwp
3868 posts

Uber Geek


  #3220383 19-Apr-2024 17:14
My vote is frog eggs.  




Jase2985
13406 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220396 19-Apr-2024 17:56
Ge0rge: What you find in the bottom of Bubble Tea.

 

or orbzees

 

https://waterbeads.co.nz/ 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8684 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3220401 19-Apr-2024 18:41
danepak: Found this today on our deck.
Does anyone know what it could be?
Looks like a type of eggs.

 

Yep - caviar.




danepak

1112 posts

Uber Geek


  #3220409 19-Apr-2024 19:11
eracode:

danepak: Found this today on our deck.
Does anyone know what it could be?
Looks like a type of eggs.


Yep - caviar.



Haha, I’ve got a caviar plant in the garden. I’ll be rich!

danepak

1112 posts

Uber Geek


  #3220410 19-Apr-2024 19:12
Jase2985:

Ge0rge: What you find in the bottom of Bubble Tea.


or orbzees


https://waterbeads.co.nz/ 



That’s what one of my kids said as well 😂

Journeyman
1180 posts

Uber Geek


  #3220420 19-Apr-2024 19:56
I don't know what it is but I think you have to set your deck on fire now.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8684 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3220439 19-Apr-2024 21:07
Two cloves of garlic and a pipi?




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8684 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3220441 19-Apr-2024 21:13
Two or three pitted black olives and a pipi.

 

Garlic, olives, pipi and that caviar - you’ve got the makings of a veritable feast there.




Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3220610 20-Apr-2024 11:07
Someone has spilled their Boba!

