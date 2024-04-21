I am looking at getting new curtains.
There are so many players in the market place. I am totally confused who to approach.
I know there is no such thing as free lunch and you pay for what you get. I am hoping that i can answers to the following questions
a. if you have installed curtains/blinds in your house, what do you regret that you should have done but did not?
b. if you have installed curtains/blinds in your house, what do you regret that you should have not done but you did?
c. Why did you choose that specific curtain supplier? and why did you not choose the others?
d. Did you go the DIY route and buy the roller blind online? Any advice if I walk DIY path?
e. Any advice in hunting for curtains? eg colour, pattern, pricing?
thank you