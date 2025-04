Took the plunge and bought one of these to try out in a few locations around the house. It works, with a few caveats. The sensor is very sensitive.

Indoors in a storage cupboard - works as expected. However in the hotwater cupboard, it retriggers. OK, it's warm in there, but nothing is moving?? (I hope).

Outside in fittings that have a cover (most external lights), it continually retriggers. My dream of instant sensor lights everywhere was shattered.

Outside in a "naked" bayonet fitting under a porch, it works well.

So, limited success. Still, even one or two new sensor lights for under $30 and no effort is quite appealing.