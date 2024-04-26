nova: A good agent is worth it if you are selling to first home buyers. Banks prefer houses that are sold through an agent, a buyer will probably have to go through more hoops for a private sale in terms of getting independent valuations etc. We sold a house in Christchurch quite a while back through Total Realty, we used Di Clement and she was quite good. It is worth exploring one of the cheaper agents if you don't want to go to auction, you can sacrifice a few thousand on the sale price and still be ahead with the reduced commission. But at the end of the day the agent themselves makes the biggest difference, so go to the open homes as a buyer and see how proactive the agent is and how well they represent the home. We also more recently sold a house at auction through Harcourts, which worked out at about 3% commission. That also went quite well and if going to auction I think it is worth going with one of the bigger firms.

Not pertaining to Di Clement specifically (I am sure she's lovely!), but here is my 2017 opinion of Total Realty for what it's worth.... I'm unsure if it's still their primary sales tactic to market properties with "buyer enquiry from" at a figure that's up to $80k below what the vendors are willing to accept, but I caught them doing it more than once back in 2015/2016...

Probably worth clarifying that an $80k difference at today's prices seems like nothing to moan about, but back in 2015 Christchurch when it was buyer enquiry from $429k, you offer $469k, then they tell you the vendor wants at least $510k, that's an extra 18% on top of the guide price (and a full 25% over RV at the time), then it's all just a waste of everyone's time. For the record, QV sales data shows that they eventually sold that house for $449k - a full $20k less than I offered...

I've had reason to sell a number of properties in Christchurch over the past few years (mostly due to executing my parents' estate). Here are my picks:

Malcolm Cameron, Harcourts Bishopdale - a solid & honest performer who doesn't blow smoke up your butt. If anything, he slightly underestimated how much he'd get for us - even he was a little surprised when we sat down to open the deadline sale offers. But I'd rather that any day that someone who over-promises to get the listing, and then wears you down on price just to get a quick sale and collect their commission. He's also happy to do appraisals with no pressure to sign on the dotted line (I've asked him to do a couple on my own house since).

Judy Hallinan, Ray White Marshlands - Any agent prepared to get on her own hands and knees to give the garden a quick weeding prior to an open home is a keeper in my book - to this day I still don't quite believe it even though I pulled up and saw it with my own eyes. Not to be discouraged after an unsuccessful auction attempt in a softening market, Judy worked tirelessly to get a mildly interested party over the line with a great offer.

I have also sold a house through Mike Pero (the agent has since gone overseas so no point mentioning his name) and I found them very good as well. One of the Mike Pero benefits is that they do charge a bit less that the main players (around $6k cheaper than the main players on a $500k sale) but are still a full service agency.

The main problem is you don't get a do-over when selling your house - so you'll never know whether a different agent could have got you more. All you can do is pick the one you have some chemistry with, who comes with good references and a strong record of results.