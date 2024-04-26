Hi all,
My wife and I are looking to put our house on the market soon and were wondering if anybody here has been through the process of comparing different real estate agent fees vs service and any other due diligence that should be done (if any) when selecting an agent?
I have heard from an agent who works for a company that charges are higher commission than a lot of other that those companies put more into selling your home and therefore get a better price for the seller, weather this is true or not is hard to work out.
Our house is in Hornby in Christchurch and I am assuming it is worth about $600k, putting it in the first home buyers price range I would assume, which I believe would negate the need for an expensive agent, my theory is first home buyers don't want to partake in auctions as due diligence is expensive and turns out to be lost money if they are outbid, so they typically do not even consider auction listings (although some do).
I believe the more expensive agents could be worth it for more expensive houses, securing their clients more (and higher) offers potentially?
Am I correct with this assumption? a cheap low commision agent is what we should get for our house considering its value? or is there something I am missing?
If cheap is the way to go, does anyone have any recommendations on agents or companies to use? likewise if the more expensive ones are in fact the way to go for us, any recommendations there also?