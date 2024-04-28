Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mudguard

#312566 28-Apr-2024 12:21
So probably over the last twelve months our water usage has been creeping up. As we live in Auckland we pay for water each month. We are a household of two, but I travel Monday to Friday so despite my love for long showers our usage should be pretty low. And often the bills are from estimates, so I assume it all evens out in the end. 


Anyway, we've had a slump in this corner of the cobbles, we removed a large tree that was disturbing the cobble when we bought the place. I'd assumed the slump was from the roots. 


Anyway long story short we heard water gushing from the corner of the house as it was very quiet this morning. It stops when the mains is turned off (the mains valve is about 2-3m from this point). 


I've attached some pictures, on the right is the broken garage/driveway drain (it's on my list, I want the whole driveway leveled and any remaining roots removed), the black plastic drain cover, I assume this over the actual water line itself. Will it extend all the way back to the mains valve? It honestly sounds like the leak is actually under the part I've uncovered. Is there any point me following the line back (down in the photo)?


Either way, is this a plumber call or Watercare?


 


I can hear the water hissing from where the red arrow is, but I don't know if that's just because the black pipe is cracked there. 


NB the blue bucket is on top of the large drain.


 



 


 


 



 


 


 


 


 

mentalinc
  #3223665 28-Apr-2024 12:23
Plumber as its on your side of the meter, Watercare are everything the other side of the meter




Jase2985
  #3223670 28-Apr-2024 12:32
if it stops when the mains/meter is off its your issue to deal with so you will need a plumber

Bung
  #3223671 28-Apr-2024 12:33
The black drain coil appears to be around a water pipe to protect it or hide something. It is probably cut down its length at the bottom to fit it around the pipe. I can see no reason not to remove it and see what's going on. The hissing may be a joint or hole in the water pipe.



Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #3223672 28-Apr-2024 12:41
If it's your side of the meter, it's your responsibility.

 

I've had a couple of these - providing the leak is easily accessible, a plumber could likely sort it in well under an hour.




mudguard

  #3223673 28-Apr-2024 12:49
I'll keep digging. I've left a message for two plumbers so we'll see if they are nearby.

tweake
  #3223675 28-Apr-2024 13:02
i suspect thats actually your hot water tank over flow/pressure relief. it looks like copper pipe and its going to the drain.

 

while your at it, you can fix up that hack job of a drain pipe connection, the one thats split.

mudguard

  #3223679 28-Apr-2024 13:32
tweake:

i suspect thats actually your hot water tank over flow/pressure relief. it looks like copper pipe and its going to the drain.


while your at it, you can fix up that hack job of a drain pipe connection, the one thats split.



We are on gas so not hot water tank. The pipe leading up is to an external tap.

I've dug further and there is a tree root about 10cm in diameter underneath and snaking to the right which I suspect has done the damage and pushed everything (including the drain up).



Bung
  #3223691 28-Apr-2024 14:12
Is there any reason you haven’t exposed the pipe that is hissing?

mudguard

  #3223694 28-Apr-2024 14:16
Bung: Is there any reason you haven’t exposed the pipe that is hissing?


Well at this stage I'd have to cut the black plastic pipe off to expose the water main. So far it's a metre long so I suspect it runs all the way back to the meter/valve.

I'm sure it's a protective cover but I'll wait until I hear from the plumber. I've turned the water off anyway

mudguard

  #3223702 28-Apr-2024 14:53
Bung: Is there any reason you haven’t exposed the pipe that is hissing?


Edit. Cut a hole and had a look. It's where the blue plastic water main screws onto I guess the metal pipe for the house.

SATTV
  #3223710 28-Apr-2024 15:10
If the pipe going between the meter and the house is black ( it is unlikely copper all the way ) you will need to replace it as it fail after 15 -  20 years.

 

Our old house (1966 ) had galv pipe that was replaced with black plastic, at some point it was replaced again with black plastic and I dug a trench and the plumber replaced it with new blue pipe.

 

Plumbers are expensive to dig trenches.

 

John

 

 




Bung
  #3223712 28-Apr-2024 15:16
The tree root has probably partly pulled the blue water pipe out of a fitting. The root needs to go to take the pressure off the pipes. This is the sort of time that a reciprocating (demo) saw comes in handy.

tweake
  #3223714 28-Apr-2024 15:30
mudguard: 

We are on gas so not hot water tank. The pipe leading up is to an external tap.

I've dug further and there is a tree root about 10cm in diameter underneath and snaking to the right which I suspect has done the damage and pushed everything (including the drain up).

 

a little surprised they ran copper outside.

 

time to get rid of the tree. its probably already into the drainage system and will clod that up soon. this is why i don't like this "plant trees to shade the house" nonsense. you have to have the tree close to the house and its roots stuffs up drainage, water pipes and foundations.

SomeoneSomewhere
  #3223724 28-Apr-2024 16:28
Old properties are often all copper, even underground. Some are galv underground.

 

 

 

Polybutylene really shouldn't be buried. That's the pale blue-grey stuff, or black Dux Qest. 

 

 

 

The modern standard is polyethylene, generally. It's usually a darker blue. 

johno1234
  #3224589 30-Apr-2024 14:28
If you have had some massive water bills due to a water leak and you show that you've had it repaired by a plumber, Watercare will refund you some money.

 

 

