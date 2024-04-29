We moved in to a new property a few months ago and have found our power bills have cut in half since moving- from ~$400 a month to ~$180. Was really confused over it as we have moved our turtles outside in to a heated pond and should be using a lot more power now.

We're with Genesis on their EVerywhere plan. In order to participate they are supposed to come and convert our meter to day and night. The guy has been out here three times and today finally discovered that the ICP and Meter Serials don't match the information with the Electricity Authority. He got me to show him one of my bills, and showed that while the ICP Number was correct, the Meter Serial on the bill didn't match the one that is in the box. Bill one ends in 5478 where as the one in our power box ends in 3564.

Where we live is a bunch of 21 town houses in Christchurch. So we went to a couple of neighbours homes and checked their meter serials against the website and they were all wrong too.

I'm worried that we are paying for someone else's cheaper bill while they are paying for our more expensive one. Is this what could be happening? Power company has been a bit hush hush about it, they called back and said it would need to be investigated but didn't go in to too much detail. Any experts here?

Cheers