jrcollins: To allow for movement in the weatherboards. At least that's what I read somewhere online but it doesn't make a lot of sense when you think about it.

I've not heard of that one before! Wood will expand across the grain, but not along it. e.g., according to some theories, you are only supposed to nail weatherboards at the bottom (not at the top as well) but I see that honoured in the breach all the time! The amount of expansion between an upper and lower screw in a bracket would be pretty minimal I would have thought. My instinct is you run a bigger risk of leaks with an overside hole than you would the weatherboard cracking due to expansion.

I've only done this once, so treat anything I say with a grain of salt (and *definitely* follow the manufacturer instructions), but generally I would: