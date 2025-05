We used Michael Jones from nzhousesurveys Canterbury and went for the silver service

This was about 5 years ago and things might have changed to the information below.

Pretty pleased with their report.

Please find below information about the services we offer:

Inspection:

· Our company sends 2 inspectors to site – for the following reasons:

1. 4 eyes are better than 2

2. Increased accuracy in identifying leaks in timber sub floors

3. Our privacy and protection

4. Occupational safety and health

· Typical inspections take 2 – 3 man hours ensuring no stone is left unturned, and that our clients get a detailed and thorough report.

· The subfloor inspection covers: ground condition, services (plumbing & electrical), ventilation to subfloor, piles, bearers, joists, flooring, insulation, pile connections, etc.

· Internal inspection covers level of floor, testing of electrical points for reverse polarity and faulty earths, full moisture check using non-invasive dielectric moisture machine (around external windows and doors – and showers / wet areas), testing of heaters, range hoods, waste disposers, etc.; checking of fixtures, doors, windows, hardware, taps, vanities, toilets, hot water cylinders, borer, etc. (please note we do not test dishwashers due to long wash cycles).

· Roof space includes: insulation, presence of vermin, check underside of roof for leaks, electrical, plumbing, testing any DVS / air systems, ensure ventilation from bathrooms and range hoods is ducted externally, etc.

· Roof includes: general condition of roof, fixings, gutters (including internal gutters), chimneys, flues, valleys, etc.

· Exterior inspection includes: checking cladding/s, soffits, fascia and barge boards, windows, flashings, gulley traps, hose taps, decking, stairs / steps, downpipes, etc.

· Lastly we check and report on the general condition of services, fencing, clothesline, any outbuildings and accessory sheds, etc.

No short cuts are taken and we pride ourselves in being very thorough in our inspections

Our inspections are then converted into one of three report options:

Bronze Report: approximately 10 - 15 % of our clients opt for this type of report

· Comprehensive inspection typically 1 ¼ - 1 ½ hours for two inspectors.

· Summary of property information.

· Detailed list of defects.

· Photographic evidence and reporting.

· Inspection certificate covering inspection to NZS 4306 standards.

· $645.00 includes GST.

Silver Report: approximately 70 % of our clients choose this option

· Comprehensive inspection typically 1 ¼ - 1 ½ hours for two inspectors.

· Summary of property information.

· Detailed list of defects.

· Photographic evidence and reporting.

· Includes council records and search of Permit and Building Consent information.

· Comparison of council records against physical onsite inspection.

· Inspection certificate covering inspection to NZS 4306 standards.

· $845.00 includes GST.

Gold Report: approximately 20% of our clients opt for this type

· Comprehensive inspection typically 1 ¼ - 1 ½ hours for two inspectors.

· Summary of property information.

· Detailed list of defects.

· Photographic evidence and reporting.

· Inspection certificate covering inspection to NZS 4306 standards.

· Includes council records and search of Permit and Building Consent information.

· Comparison of council records against physical onsite inspection.

· Items requiring remediation or reinstatement, categorised into estimated price brackets.

· $995.00 includes GST.

Methamphetamine Screening Assessment:

· Normally $450.00, but reduced to $350.00 if we complete a house inspection for you (both prices include GST).

· 10 rooms swabbed separately guided by NZS 8510:2017.

· Swab samples are combined at an IANZ accredited laboratory for a composite analysis.

· Results will take 2 – 3 working days to be returned from the laboratory.

Asbestos Sampling:

· Samples collected as discreetly as possible.

· Laboratory analysis to AS4964.

· $200.00 includes GST for first sample collected, $150.00 includes GST for additional samples collected and a standard 2 working day turnaround.

Things to be aware of when comparing prices:

· Is your inspector qualified and part of a reputable organisation / institute?

· Is the inspection carried out to the New Zealand Standard for house inspections?

· Do they carry professional indemnity insurance to protect you (many advertise NZS 4306 but cannot afford the premiums)

· What history do they have in terms of previous/unsettled claims by their clients?

· Do they provide a moisture inspection service?