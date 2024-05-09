I work from home most days, and I do a lot of video calls. I have a window behind my monitor with slat blinds. On bright overcast days I get excellent light for my video calls, but on sunny days it's too harsh, and on darker days there's not enough light. The overhead lights are slightly behind me, leaving my face in shadow and the light through my glasses casts odd shadows around.

I'm in need of supplementary lighting, but it needs to look ok on video and in the room.

My main idea is to line the top and sides of the window with LED strips. I think this would work very well, but could look a bit ugly in the room. Perhaps there's a way to make them fit in, such as frosted channels? I'm not sure if they'd fit on the inside or outside edges of the window frame.

I considered desk lamps either side, that might work, but would take up desk space. I considered a ring light around the webcam, but then I'd be looking directly into a fairly bright light.

Can anyone share thoughts or experience?