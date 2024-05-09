Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSuggestions for supplementary home office lighting
timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312696 9-May-2024 08:51
Send private message

I work from home most days, and I do a lot of video calls. I have a window behind my monitor with slat blinds. On bright overcast days I get excellent light for my video calls, but on sunny days it's too harsh, and on darker days there's not enough light. The overhead lights are slightly behind me, leaving my face in shadow and the light through my glasses casts odd shadows around.

 

I'm in need of supplementary lighting, but it needs to look ok on video and in the room. 

 

My main idea is to line the top and sides of the window with LED strips. I think this would work very well, but could look a bit ugly in the room. Perhaps there's a way to make them fit in, such as frosted channels? I'm not sure if they'd fit on the inside or outside edges of the window frame.

 

I considered desk lamps either side, that might work, but would take up desk space. I considered a ring light around the webcam, but then I'd be looking directly into a fairly bright light.

 

Can anyone share thoughts or experience?

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

mdf

mdf
3528 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3228211 9-May-2024 09:23
Send private message

I've been through something similar (top lighting does not do my ageing hairline any favours on video calls!). In an ideal world, diffuse front lighting is best for video calls. Ring lights are designed for this and they're fine to look at (they're not really as bright as you might think), but that is all they are good for. You're LED strip idea would work I think, but might not look the best as you say. One or two batten LEDs might look more intentional (e.g. this). 

 

After quite a bit of trial and error, I ended up with this type of desk lamp. Quite a wide head so relatively diffuse light and a swan neck. I angle it vertical for calls and horizontal if I'm trying to read something. And "dimmable" (three presets) so you can get it the right brightness. I have mine next to the screen so its a bit off centre compared to a ring light, but I find it good for my purposes. And much more temporary than mounting things if you're still experimenting for a first best solution.



timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228215 9-May-2024 09:35
Send private message

Thanks @mdf that's super useful. Agree that overhead light is not so good as hairlines go back, definitely an issue. Permanent mounting would look a bit ugly for LED strips.

Ring lights are a relatively small point source. I was a professional photographer for a decade, ideally I would have soft boxes left and right of the desk raised slightly, but that's not very practical.

The desk lamp with the wide head looks like a good compromise. It would probably be reasonably effective, it's not expensive, and it's not permanent. Having it just to one side of the monitor would probably be good enough, but having a second at a lower power on the other side could improve things some more. Unless someone comes up with a genius idea I think I'll give that a go 🙂

davidcole
6045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3228253 9-May-2024 10:47
Send private message

You could be an influencer and get a ring light behind your camera...




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 



richms
28245 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228267 9-May-2024 11:15
Send private message

Elgato make lights specifically for this purpose that you will find many many streamers using.

 

Cheap LED ring lights are available at kmart for peanuts, and work ok and come with stands etc.




Richard rich.ms

timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228277 9-May-2024 11:35
Send private message

Thanks Rich. Elgato look good but they are quite expensive. I don't really want a ring light, I want something that is away from my monitor because I don't like bright lights in my field of view, they give me a headache. A lamp to one side or both sides is still sounding like a good option.

johno1234
2841 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228278 9-May-2024 11:37
Send private message

davidcole:

 

You could be an influencer and get a ring light behind your camera...

 

 

Don't forget the giant desktop microphone with spit shield.

 

 

davidcole
6045 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3228295 9-May-2024 12:19
Send private message

johno1234:

 

davidcole:

 

You could be an influencer and get a ring light behind your camera...

 

 

Don't forget the giant desktop microphone with spit shield.

 

 

and gaming chair.  And your carefully curated background




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
djtOtago
1162 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228302 9-May-2024 12:40
Send private message

I have basic lamp, something like Ceramic Base Table Lamp - White - Kmart NZ with an RGB smart bulb in it. Sits on desk next to Monitor. The semi opaque lampshade gives a nice soft diffused light.

Senecio
2722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228335 9-May-2024 13:41
Send private message

I you were to replace the wooden venetians with a lighter coloured roller blind then an LED light strip on the back of the monitor that reflected back from the blinds might produce the soft difused lighting that you need without blinding you with direct lighting.

tweake
2417 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228337 9-May-2024 13:50
Send private message

something to watch is many led lights pulse/flicker and that can show up on camera.

Handle9
11450 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228397 9-May-2024 16:03
Send private message

mdf:

 

I've been through something similar (top lighting does not do my ageing hairline any favours on video calls!). In an ideal world, diffuse front lighting is best for video calls. Ring lights are designed for this and they're fine to look at (they're not really as bright as you might think), but that is all they are good for. You're LED strip idea would work I think, but might not look the best as you say. One or two batten LEDs might look more intentional (e.g. this). 

 

After quite a bit of trial and error, I ended up with this type of desk lamp. Quite a wide head so relatively diffuse light and a swan neck. I angle it vertical for calls and horizontal if I'm trying to read something. And "dimmable" (three presets) so you can get it the right brightness. I have mine next to the screen so its a bit off centre compared to a ring light, but I find it good for my purposes. And much more temporary than mounting things if you're still experimenting for a first best solution.

 

 

I use a desk light from the side of my desk as well. My room is not really bright and my desk in in an alcove so can be a bit dark. With the room light and desk light there's plenty of light for video calls.

timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228403 9-May-2024 16:09
Send private message

djtOtago:

 

I have basic lamp, something like Ceramic Base Table Lamp - White - Kmart NZ with an RGB smart bulb in it. Sits on desk next to Monitor. The semi opaque lampshade gives a nice soft diffused light.

 

Interesting idea. I wouldn't have thought that would be enough light, but with a large enough bulb I guess it could be. With the shade it's a larger light source, which is good. I might grab a lamp from another room to try it out.

 

Senecio:

 

I you were to replace the wooden venetians with a lighter coloured roller blind then an LED light strip on the back of the monitor that reflected back from the blinds might produce the soft difused lighting that you need without blinding you with direct lighting.

 

 

Yeah I'll update the blinds at some point, that might be worth a shot too.

timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228404 9-May-2024 16:09
Send private message

Handle9:

 

I use a desk light from the side of my desk as well. My room is not really bright and my desk in in an alcove so can be a bit dark. With the room light and desk light there's plenty of light for video calls.

 

 

Is that more a directed reading lamp or a lamp with a shade?

Handle9
11450 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228407 9-May-2024 16:13
Send private message

timmmay:

 

Handle9:

 

I use a desk light from the side of my desk as well. My room is not really bright and my desk in in an alcove so can be a bit dark. With the room light and desk light there's plenty of light for video calls.

 

 

Is that more a directed reading lamp or a lamp with a shade?

 

 

It's an ikea cheapy

 

https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/tertial-work-lamp-dark-gray-20355434/

 

 

timmmay

20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228408 9-May-2024 16:14
Send private message

Handle9:

 

It's an ikea cheapy

 

https://www.ikea.com/us/en/p/tertial-work-lamp-dark-gray-20355434/

 

 

Nice. How well does it work? A more diffuse light source would probably look better than direct, but right now I either have to have my camera off or use terrible overhead lighting.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted 18-Aug-2025 16:05

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright