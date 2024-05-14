Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What is your favourite tool?
Rikkitic

Awrrr
18690 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312756 14-May-2024 17:11
As in the title. This is a survey thread. Nearly everyone has a favourite tool, be it a kitchen knife, sewing attachment, or chain saw. What is yours?

 

Mine at this moment is a great little Ryobi hedge trimmer/grass cutter. It is a one-handed battery tool that I have been misusing to clear horribly overgrown weeds and vines from my property. It has really been a lifesaver. I don't know what I would have done without it.

 

My other favourites are the Ryobi electric drill, which I mainly use as a screwdriver, and the Stihl battery chain saw. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

johno1234
2869 posts

Uber Geek


  #3230449 14-May-2024 17:16
Ooh, there are a few so hard to pick one. I mentioned the impact screwdriver in another thread but I think the cordless impact driver is my favourite. Confusing terminology - impact screwdriver and impact driver are completely different tools!

 

Honorable mentions go to multimeter, circular saw and clamps of all kinds.

 

 

 

 



elpenguino
3431 posts

Uber Geek


  #3230453 14-May-2024 17:24
Good question , hard to answer when you have so many.

 

I'll go with a CK posidrive , number 0 or something. It's little, for doing delicate electronicy things. It was issued to me on my first day of work as a grown up and somehow I've managed to hold onto it for the last few decades.




Chills
172 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3230454 14-May-2024 17:27
My hands!



gzt

gzt
17231 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3230465 14-May-2024 17:59
First ever favorite tool was a rear shock adjuster



.. it was a revelation compared to precisely applied manual contortions

pih

pih
650 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3230467 14-May-2024 18:03
Definitely tricky to pick just one, sorry OP. Here are my top 5 instead:

 

If we were counting meat tools, yep hands, eyes and a somewhat functional brain would be my top three.

k1w1k1d
1539 posts

Uber Geek


  #3230474 14-May-2024 18:20
Work would be my Knipex side cutters and Bosch PLP100 solder gun.

 

Home would be Ozito PXC impact driver and Scheppach track saw.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230483 14-May-2024 18:45
Uniball Signo 0.7mm gel ink pen and A4 paper (recycled).  I use that to plan all the things I make with the other tools.

 
 
 
 

Linux
11458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230494 14-May-2024 19:15
Fluke LinkIQ

Radiotron
180 posts

Master Geek


  #3230496 14-May-2024 19:27
Fluke 83 DMM I bought in 1990. 

mdf

mdf
3528 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3230507 14-May-2024 20:21
First one that came to mind is my favourite 6 inch / 150 mm combination square. Just an Empire branded one from Bunnings so hardly anything fancy, but I use it all the time, and given it isn't super premium don't handle it with kid gloves.

 

But hard to pick just one, especially if you're a member of this forum! And I'm probably forgetting something obvious...

 

 

mdf

mdf
3528 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3230510 14-May-2024 20:31
neb:

 

Uniball Signo 0.7mm gel ink pen and A4 paper (recycled).  I use that to plan all the things I make with the other tools.

 

 

Respecfully disagree. Unipin Fineline 0.5mm blue on 120gsm recycled paper is the world's finest writing experience. I will also accept a Bic 0.7mm HB#2 pencil on a scrap of plywood.

sir1963
3298 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3230520 14-May-2024 21:13
My set of good quality drill bits 1-6mm in 0.1mm steps (I also have a 1-13mm in 0.5mm steps)

 

Sharp, accurate, very low/no run out and just a joy to use...especially when I compare them to the junk ones at work...ew.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230533 14-May-2024 22:44
mdf:

 

neb:

 

Uniball Signo 0.7mm gel ink pen and A4 paper (recycled).  I use that to plan all the things I make with the other tools.

 

 

Respecfully disagree. Unipin Fineline 0.5mm blue on 120gsm recycled paper is the world's finest writing experience. I will also accept a Bic 0.7mm HB#2 pencil on a scrap of plywood.

 

 

Ugh, that's a fibre tip isn't it?  Nothing flows like gel ink.  And I find 0.5mm too narrow to give a smooth flow when writing, 0.7mm is the perfect width.

 

I agree with the pencil though, I used to do everything in #2 pencil until age caught up with my eyes.

davidcole
6048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3230608 15-May-2024 07:25
Linux: Fluke LinkIQ


I was going to say visual studio.




Bung
6523 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3230613 15-May-2024 08:11
sir1963:

My set of good quality drill bits 1-6mm in 0.1mm steps (I also have a 1-13mm in 0.5mm steps)


Sharp, accurate, very low/no run out and just a joy to use...especially when I compare them to the junk ones at work...ew.



A friend had inherited a case of drill bits with the yellow titanium? coating so I thought why use my drill bits while helping put a gate up. Any strain on these bits and they'd shatter. I only had normal safety glasses with me so went back to my usual collection.

Most of my favorite tools spoil the experience with the cost of replacement blades. The one that impresses every time is a cheap pill chopper that produces 2 even halves.

