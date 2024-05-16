quickymart:

I live in an apartment where the roof and exterior walls are getting redone/recladded (whatever the word is). In the process of doing the roof the contractors have removed the UHF aerial and Sky dish. I don't have Sky but I do watch Freeview from time to time.

I asked the body corporate person about it and he said they're not replacing the aerial/dish as apparently it can cause leaks into the roof - he tells me this happened with the last roof. He suggested I could stream my TV instead.

Okay, I've got fibre, and it's not the end of the world (I guess no one has Sky otherwise they would have been out to install a new dish by now), I can stream stuff - but I have a feeling there was a proviso or law or rule or something a few years ago that the landlord of a rented property had to provide or supply an aerial to watch TV? Or am I confusing this with something else?

In the interim I'm looking at some sort of indoor TV aerial for Freeview as I believe the old-fashioned "rabbit's ears" won't work. Can anyone suggest something suitable? Is there any way I can test the signal to see if it's strong enough to use an indoor aerial?