Attaching a PG9 cable gland to a thick walled enclosure

neb

neb

#312793 17-May-2024 14:11
I need to attach some PG9 cable glands to enclosures where the walls are thick enough that the lock nut is barely hanging on. One possible alternative is to try and cut a thread which wound be M15-ish, 15.2mm, 0.41mm pitch. Problem is that's an odd size to get and I'm not sure cutting a plastic case will work. Any thoughts on this? Glue is out, the two components are nylon and PVC, even for the few adhesives that will handle that they won't deal with the mechanical stress of clamping the cable.

djtOtago
  #3231842 17-May-2024 15:01
Not an exact solution. Can you clamp the cable by some other means once inside the enclosure?

 

Then you only need to find a gland the protects the cable from mechanical wear as it enters the enclosure.

 
 
 
 

Mehrts
  #3231904 17-May-2024 15:51
Can you cut out a larger section of the enclosure and then use a thinner piece of metal/plastic mounted to the enclosure that the glands then pass through?

Or try and track down some glands with a longer mounting thread?

neb

neb

  #3231914 17-May-2024 16:12
Got it sorted via outsourced lateral thinking, will post the details when I get home.



neb

neb

  #3231973 17-May-2024 20:26
I was in Bunnings to see whether they had anything suitable but wasn't terribly hopeful because M15 threads are pretty rare, when a random guy who was nearby and heard me talking to one of their tool people said "use a bolt".  Then, when the Bunnings person had gone back to shelf stocking he added "there's a bolt shop just up the road at X".

 

Of course, it's the perfect solution, find a bolt that fits the thread and use that as a thread cutter!  The bolt shop didn't have anything M15 but an M16 nut fitted the thread so I've now got two M16 bolts ready to be converted into thread cutters by milling in slots to take up the swarf.

 

Thankyou random guy who happened to be in exactly the right place at the right time!  It would have taken me forever to get sorted.

neb

neb

  #3232569 20-May-2024 00:01
Here's the resulting thread cutter, a bit hard to see but there's slots milled on either side to take up the swarf.  Also, I really need to finally get a proper vice.

 

 

This is the result of using it:

 

 

If anyone has any recommendations for not-overly-expensive vices, maybe 100-125mm or so, with an anvil pad to bash things on...

Senecio
  #3232585 20-May-2024 09:50
I have this vice which is great for home handyman use. 

 

Buy ToolShed Medium Duty Swivel Vice 125mm online in New Zealand | The ToolShed

 

I got it on a 40% off sale so it was only ~$85 at the time. They also have it in 100mm.

 

Buy ToolShed Medium Duty Swivel Vice 100mm online in New Zealand | The ToolShed

richms
  #3232594 20-May-2024 10:31
When I had this issue on a sealed box, I used a forsner bit to recess in part way so that there was more thread on the inside of it. 

 

The first one I did not use the forstner first so I had to use the little router to remove about half the thickness of the box.




neb

neb

  #3233846 23-May-2024 16:52
Senecio:

 

I have this vice which is great for home handyman use. 

 

Buy ToolShed Medium Duty Swivel Vice 125mm online in New Zealand | The ToolShed

 

I got it on a 40% off sale so it was only ~$85 at the time. They also have it in 100mm.

 

Buy ToolShed Medium Duty Swivel Vice 100mm online in New Zealand | The ToolShed

 

 

How do those stand up to wear?  There seem to be a lot of 100-125mm vices around that all look fairly similar.  One thing I've heard about swivel vices is that they're a lot less stable than fixed ones.

 

Looking at the usual suspects at Bunnings/M10 (just to get a picture of what's out there, the Toolshed one looks better than any of their equivalent-priced ones), they all seem pretty lightweight and questionable - how do you make a 100mm vice that weighs 4kg?

