I was in Bunnings to see whether they had anything suitable but wasn't terribly hopeful because M15 threads are pretty rare, when a random guy who was nearby and heard me talking to one of their tool people said "use a bolt". Then, when the Bunnings person had gone back to shelf stocking he added "there's a bolt shop just up the road at X".

Of course, it's the perfect solution, find a bolt that fits the thread and use that as a thread cutter! The bolt shop didn't have anything M15 but an M16 nut fitted the thread so I've now got two M16 bolts ready to be converted into thread cutters by milling in slots to take up the swarf.

Thankyou random guy who happened to be in exactly the right place at the right time! It would have taken me forever to get sorted.