ForumsHome Workshop DIYSolar PV diverter vs hotwater heat pump
dantheperson

#312821 20-May-2024 22:46
Looking to move from gas to electric water heating with solar PV.

 

The solar diverters seem very popular on here, but seems to me the heatpump option makes more sense, am I missing anything in my calculations here?

 

Currently on octopus 17c low user, but assuming both of those will not last the life of the system, lets look at high user and current 13c FIT/export offer.

 

So if we install a immersion heater cyclinder and solar diverter, its costing you 13c of feed in tariff that you would otherwise receive for your exported power.

 

If we get a heatpump, lets say 4.0 COP, reheated overnight, in auckland that's 14.8c / kw of night rate electricity, but for that you get 4kw of heat, so that's costing 3.7 cents per kw of heat.

 

So we're 9.3c/kw better off to export during the day, vs the extra cost of a heatpump?  

 

And the cost of the heatpump could shared if we go with a system that also runs the radiators in winter.

nickb800
  #3232864 21-May-2024 08:15
Check the specs for your HW heat pump, but I'd say a real world COP of 4.0 is optimistic, even more so at night when ambient temperatures are lowest (albeit not that cold in Auckland). A lower COP, and higher capital cost might make the HW heat pump option more marginal

 
 
 
 

SumnerBoy
  #3232867 21-May-2024 08:20
The other thing to consider with a HWHP is their expected lifespan. I spoke to the guy who installed my MHRV system, who installs HWHPs for a living, and his advice was to stay away. He basically said any gains you make in electricity savings are wiped out after 5yrs'ish when they break down and need fixing/replacing. 

 

YMMV of course, that is just something a professional told me.

dantheperson

  #3232877 21-May-2024 08:47
nickb800:

 

Check the specs for your HW heat pump, but I'd say a real world COP of 4.0 is optimistic, even more so at night when ambient temperatures are lowest (albeit not that cold in Auckland). A lower COP, and higher capital cost might make the HW heat pump option more marginal

 

 

Thanks, yeah it does seem the more you pay the better the COP.  If you get a budget midea 280L $2.5K, it's not much of a premium over a regular cylinder but the COP is only 3.7.  Whereas you pay $5K for e.g. Rheem Ambiheat and get a COP of 4.5.

 

I've been very impressed with the COP figures they are getting over in the UK (for space + HW heating), above 4.0 seems achievable in their much lower temperatures. https://heatpumpmonitor.org/

 

Anyone got some realworld figures for NZ?



SteveXNZ
  #3232890 21-May-2024 09:25
I've gone down the hot water heat pump path using similar logic to yours.  Heat pumps are the ultimate energy saving devices irrespective of power source, so you'll win whether the sun is shining or not.  In my case I've gone with a separate Rinnai HP and HWC setup, so this gives me the heating element as well if I choose to use it - whether for backup or when my retailer offers free tariffs (eg EK HOP).

 

That means your spare solar can be put to better purposes - in my case I use ChargeHQ to charge my EV, with any excess after that giving me a FIT credit.

 

I've found my hot water heat pump to be reliable, with only a few minutes maintenance each year to check water filters.  I bought mine five years ago - if I was in the market again I'd choose one with a few more smarts so I could integrate it with my home automation system.

 

Hope that helps.

 

 

 

 

dantheperson

  #3233325 21-May-2024 21:39
SteveXNZ:

 

In my case I've gone with a separate Rinnai HP and HWC setup, so this gives me the heating element as well if I choose to use it - whether for backup or when my retailer offers free tariffs (eg EK HOP).

 

That means your spare solar can be put to better purposes - in my case I use ChargeHQ to charge my EV, with any excess after that giving me a FIT credit.

 

 

Yeah most of the heat pump HWC seem to include an element to give an extra fast heat up option, and do the legionnaires cycle.

 

Would you recommend your Rinnai installer?

 

 

SteveXNZ
  #3233327 21-May-2024 21:57
Probably not as he was sub-contracted by my builder.  Best to run with your own plumber and ensure he is experienced with heat pumps

