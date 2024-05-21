Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Secondary glazing- who has acrylic attached with magnetic straps..?
Stephendnz

#312835 21-May-2024 19:54
Has anyone fitted acrylic with magnetic straps.

Have you ever had a need to remove the acrylic panels. To clean inside, or remove condensation or bugs.

I did half my house with the magnetglaze system the metal tape and the magnets. But haven't been in the house since I did it, so not sure what its like now.

Looking at doing it again, but for various reason its harder on these windows. Because of the fittings. And rimu look. I am considering just fixing the panels this time with screws. Or some glass hold down clips like they use behind picture frames. I'm thinking that even if I need to remove them, just as easy to unscrew 6 or do screws.

I had a neighbor screws them . Rough as, but still did the job. I'm sure I can do better than his. And use nice brass coloured flat heads maybe.

So I'm also keen to hear from anyone who has used alternatives to the magnets.

Cheers in advance.

timmmay
  #3233308 21-May-2024 20:04
I used to have it before I got PVC double glazing. I think I occasionally took them off for cleaning, but it was rare. Screws sound ok, but over time screw holes can get larger and the screws looser.

 
 
 
 

Stephendnz

  #3233322 21-May-2024 21:22
Thanks for the feedback. Yep I wondered that. Maybe I could make slighty larger screw holes and use a screw with a rubber sheath. Like plastic tube cut to thickness of acrylic but still narrower than screw head.

