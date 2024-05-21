Stephendnz

Has anyone fitted acrylic with magnetic straps.



Have you ever had a need to remove the acrylic panels. To clean inside, or remove condensation or bugs.



I did half my house with the magnetglaze system the metal tape and the magnets. But haven't been in the house since I did it, so not sure what its like now.



Looking at doing it again, but for various reason its harder on these windows. Because of the fittings. And rimu look. I am considering just fixing the panels this time with screws. Or some glass hold down clips like they use behind picture frames. I'm thinking that even if I need to remove them, just as easy to unscrew 6 or do screws.



I had a neighbor screws them . Rough as, but still did the job. I'm sure I can do better than his. And use nice brass coloured flat heads maybe.



So I'm also keen to hear from anyone who has used alternatives to the magnets.



Cheers in advance.