One of the recessed LEDs lights in the bathroom of the house I'm renting has started flickering quite badly. Back in the old days of traditional bulbs I'd be more than happy to go buy a replacement and swap it out myself, but I did some research and these recessed light seem to be a lot more complicated (not to mention a lot more expensive).
My questions are:
- As a renter is it my responsibility to purchase and change these lights myself?
- Is it even appropriate for a normal person to change these bulbs or does it require a certified electrician?
- If it is my responsibility and I don't require an electrician, how do I find a matching light? I had a look at Bunnings already and they are all slightly different with no matches to what is currently in the house.
Thanks for any info!