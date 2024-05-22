Assuming it's the whole unit that needs replacing, and not an LED halogen replacement, some of the recessed LEDs are just connected to a 3-pin socket in the ceiling (and they come with a 3 pin plug when you buy them).

The rest are just the two/three (if earth included) wires.

Getting them out of the ceiling is the hardest bit (they're clipped into the hole with a spring loaded clip usually) without making the hole bigger by accident.