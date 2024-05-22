Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYChanging a recessed LED light
dwknight

74 posts

Master Geek


#312839 22-May-2024 10:10
Send private message

One of the recessed LEDs lights in the bathroom of the house I'm renting has started flickering quite badly. Back in the old days of traditional bulbs I'd be more than happy to go buy a replacement and swap it out myself, but I did some research and these recessed light seem to be a lot more complicated (not to mention a lot more expensive).

 

My questions are:

 

  • As a renter is it my responsibility to purchase and change these lights myself?
  • Is it even appropriate for a normal person to change these bulbs or does it require a certified electrician?
  • If it is my responsibility and I don't require an electrician, how do I find a matching light? I had a look at Bunnings already and they are all slightly different with no matches to what is currently in the house.

Thanks for any info!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3233379 22-May-2024 10:17
Send private message

Assuming it's the whole unit that needs replacing, and not an LED halogen replacement, some of the recessed LEDs are just connected to a 3-pin socket in the ceiling (and they come with a 3 pin plug when you buy them).

 

The rest are just the two/three (if earth included) wires.

 

Getting them out of the ceiling is the hardest bit (they're clipped into the hole with a spring loaded clip usually) without making the hole bigger by accident.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
dwknight

74 posts

Master Geek


  #3233380 22-May-2024 10:18
Send private message

How do you know if it's just a LED halogen replacement that's needed?

trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3233381 22-May-2024 10:20
Send private message

Is it a sealed unit, or does it have a bulb you can remove?



dwknight

74 posts

Master Geek


  #3233382 22-May-2024 10:21
Send private message

I managed to get it out of the ceiling (yes it was a challenge!) and it looked pretty sealed to me. I assume that means the whole unit needs replacing, which is around $40.

trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3233386 22-May-2024 10:26
Send private message

Yep, that'd be right, but you can get them a lot cheaper than that (depending on hole size):

 

Search - Bunnings New Zealand

 

I've used the cheap Mitre10 ones (Number8 brand I think) and they've been fine - they work out to about $12 each, but you gotta buy 4 at a time.

Insanekiwi
592 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3233388 22-May-2024 10:28
Send private message

I personally think this should be the landlord's responsibility. This is more complex than just switching the bulb, and like you said - he or she may already have some spares or find a way to source the same light source. If I were the landlord - I would prefer to do it for my tenants. (1. to match the lights, 2. not to butcher the ceiling to get it out and replace, 3. if connections are not done properly, who takes the blame for fire risk etc)

itxtme
2102 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233389 22-May-2024 10:29
Send private message

HPM brand?  I ask because we have had 2 now fail prematurely after less than 2 years, same flicking.  And I thought I was buying a premium brand..



timmmay
20433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233390 22-May-2024 10:35
Send private message

It is probably simplest to call your landlord for a chat about this.

dwknight

74 posts

Master Geek


  #3233400 22-May-2024 10:37
Send private message

Yep I've reached out to them now. Thanks for all the help everyone!

Danite
42 posts

Geek


  #3233403 22-May-2024 10:43
Send private message

Sounds like you made the right call. I’m an electrician and would have no issue changing this but if I was renting would still leave it up to the landlord. Any change to fixed wiring has a fire risk if done incorrectly and you could damage the roof removing the fitting.

wellygary
8229 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233404 22-May-2024 10:49
Send private message

Danite: Sounds like you made the right call. I’m an electrician and would have no issue changing this but if I was renting would still leave it up to the landlord. Any change to fixed wiring has a fire risk if done incorrectly and you could damage the roof removing the fitting.

 

Pretty Sure that legally the Landlord needs to get an electrician to replace this,

 

-The "Own wiring" exemptions don't apply to places you don't live in in personally, and you can't use the exemption as you don't own the place..  

SirHumphreyAppleby
2835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233412 22-May-2024 11:15
Send private message

Just to confirm what other people have stated or suggested. This is the landlords responsibility and the replacement must be carried out by a registered electrician as the homeowner exemption does not apply.

 

Please, do not buy a light and arrange for an electrician yourself. Some of us won't install cheap rubbish and have electricians we prefer to use.

Jvipers2
201 posts

Master Geek


  #3233524 22-May-2024 15:38
Send private message

Bulb is tenant's responsibility. However, newer LED lights are usually bundled together making "changing the bulb" only near economically impossible and a whole new fitting is installed. So, most probably landlord's cost.

lachlanw
155 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3234296 24-May-2024 14:03
Send private message

If I was the landlord I would want it done by a sparky rather than the tenant

wellygary
8229 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234310 24-May-2024 14:32
Send private message

lachlanw:

 

If I was the landlord I would want it done by a sparky rather than the tenant

 

 

I suspect your insurance company would agree too.... :)

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright