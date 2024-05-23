Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRemove 2 screws left by a broken window lock
alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312849 23-May-2024 12:05
Send private message

What is the best way to remove (and then replace with new) the screws from an aluminium window frame.

 

My first thought would be to drill them out. I am not a natural DIY person and there may be something else from Mitre10 or Bunnings.

 

One photo shows the two screws which I cannot remove. There is a hole, but that was not revealed until the window lock had broken off.

 

The window lock breaking off has been like this for a number of years now.

 

Naturally tried a screwdriver but I cannot budge the screws.

 

The window opens horizontally.

 

The other photo shows the weathering over the past 33 years which has corroded the window lock (as they are often open throughout the year).

 

I think I have a spare (brand new) window lock somewhere (not the screws), otherwise I will have to buy another.

 

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
tweake
2297 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233758 23-May-2024 12:16
Send private message

vice grips/locking pliers. pull and unscrew. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).

pih

pih
644 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3233759 23-May-2024 12:19
Send private message

Because the screws are protruding, try with pliers or ideally vice grips first. Be careful though, the screw heads may snap off, then you'll have a harder problem to deal with. Report back when you've tried that, and we can go from there.

dolsen
1474 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233765 23-May-2024 12:43
Send private message

pih: Because the screws are protruding, try with pliers or ideally vice grips first. Be careful though, the screw heads may snap off, then you'll have a harder problem to deal with. Report back when you've tried that, and we can go from there.

 

Agreed. Would also suggest to put some penetrating oil in there first and leave it to work to reduce the chance of them snapping off.

 

 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3233770 23-May-2024 12:59
Send private message

Clamp the vice grips to the screw head with the grips parallel with the frame - not with the grips pointing out perpendicular to the frame (if you know what I mean). i.e. use the side of the grips’ jaws - not the tip.

 

You will get a better grip on the screw plus more leverage and more control when you try to turn. As mentioned above, if you get the sense that the screw-head is going to snap off - stop and rethink.

 

Re second photo: Can’t see indentation on screw head so looks like drilling out is the only option.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

tweake
2297 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233771 23-May-2024 13:00
Send private message

if its that rusted its going to snap the head off, odds are the threads have rusted off already. otherwise the aluminum will give out before the steel will. its only going to break off if you wiggle it side to side. just pull it straight back and unscrew, it will be fine. tho a bit of penetrating oil is not a bad idea.

johno1234
2709 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233772 23-May-2024 13:03
Send private message

Electrolysis corrosion from iron to aluminium. I expect it will turn as the Al will be weakened more than the steel.

alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3233774 23-May-2024 13:07
Send private message

dolsen:

 

pih: Because the screws are protruding, try with pliers or ideally vice grips first. Be careful though, the screw heads may snap off, then you'll have a harder problem to deal with. Report back when you've tried that, and we can go from there.

 

Agreed. Would also suggest to put some penetrating oil in there first and leave it to work to reduce the chance of them snapping off.

 

 

Penetrating oil - Which is better for this situation? WD40 or CRC 5.56?




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier



alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3233775 23-May-2024 13:10
Send private message

eracode:

 

Clamp the vice grips to the screw head with the grips parallel with the frame - not with the grips pointing out perpendicular to the frame (if you know what I mean). i.e. use the side of the grips’ jaws - not the tip.

 

You will get a better grip on the screw plus more leverage and more control when you try to turn. As mentioned above, if you get the sense that the screw-head is going to snap off - stop and rethink.

 

Re second photo: Can’t see indentation of screw head so looks like drilling out is the only option.

 

 

The second photo was attached simply to show how other window locks have corroded (specially the screws). I won't be replacing any other window locks (for now).

 

PS The window locks were fitted by the company who supplied the aluminium joinery in 1990.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

tweake
2297 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233794 23-May-2024 14:02
Send private message

alisam:

 

Penetrating oil - Which is better for this situation? WD40 or CRC 5.56?

 

 

neither of them are really penetrating oils, but in this case either one will do fine. wd40 would be my preferred if you have it. however you need to give it time, eg 24 hrs, for it to creep through the rust.

linw
2837 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233799 23-May-2024 14:15
Send private message

Wonder if sideways light tapping of the screws all round would help break the iron-alu join before the grips twisting?

Jvipers2
201 posts

Master Geek


  #3233803 23-May-2024 14:39
Send private message

alisam:

Penetrating oil - Which is better for this situation? WD40 or CRC 5.56?


CRC for penetration, WD40 for lubricant

k1w1k1d
1479 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233869 23-May-2024 17:47
Send private message

Stick a few layers of masking tape to the aluminium around the area before you start.

 

This will protect the nice soft white aluminium from damage when trying to turn the screws with vice grips.

 

Probably wouldn't hurt to tape some cardboard to the glass as well.

 

If/when the screws break off, just drill new holes beside them to secure the new lock.

fearandloathing
500 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3233945 23-May-2024 20:10
Send private message

I would head straight to drilling them out, if you snap the heads of this will make the job harder.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3233956 23-May-2024 21:19
Send private message

Jvipers2: [

 

CRC for penetration, WD40 for lubricant

 

 

Was thinking of adding a smutty rejoinder but will resist the temptation. 😀




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

johno1234
2709 posts

Uber Geek


  #3233959 23-May-2024 21:36
Send private message

eracode:

Jvipers2: [


CRC for penetration, WD40 for lubricant



Was thinking of adding a smutty rejoinder but will resist the temptation. 😀


With a setup like that you don’t need to bother with the punchline!

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright