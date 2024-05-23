What is the best way to remove (and then replace with new) the screws from an aluminium window frame.

My first thought would be to drill them out. I am not a natural DIY person and there may be something else from Mitre10 or Bunnings.

One photo shows the two screws which I cannot remove. There is a hole, but that was not revealed until the window lock had broken off.

The window lock breaking off has been like this for a number of years now.

Naturally tried a screwdriver but I cannot budge the screws.

The window opens horizontally.

The other photo shows the weathering over the past 33 years which has corroded the window lock (as they are often open throughout the year).

I think I have a spare (brand new) window lock somewhere (not the screws), otherwise I will have to buy another.