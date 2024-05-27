I have a pellet grill that has a digital temperature dial, on the control board, I have managed to physically break.

I've been trying to find this part online, but haven't had any luck.

Can anyone help identifying it? ... or at least head me in the right direction

It freely rotates (it clicks in increments) and you can press it like a button.

From a functional perspective, you select the temp and press it to commit.

The board is 240V but has a step-down 230V to 7.5V AC step down transformer

It's 12mm each side and 6mm high.