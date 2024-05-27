Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYCan someone identify this rotary switch type or model
sudo

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


#312892 27-May-2024 14:40
Send private message

I have a pellet grill that has a digital temperature dial, on the control board, I have managed to physically break.

 

I've been trying to find this part online, but haven't had any luck.  

 

 

 

Can anyone help identifying it? ... or at least head me in the right direction

 

 

 

It freely rotates (it clicks in increments) and you can press it like a button.

 

From a functional perspective, you select the temp and press it to commit.

 

The board is 240V but has a step-down 230V to 7.5V AC step down transformer

 

It's 12mm each side and 6mm high.

 

 

 

Create new topic
SomeoneSomewhere
1767 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3235274 27-May-2024 14:46
Send private message

That will be a rotary encoder, not a switch. That form factor is reasonably common so you should have luck. 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
SomeoneSomewhere
1767 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3235276 27-May-2024 14:49
Send private message

This looks almost exact: https://au.element14.com/bourns/pec11r-4215f-s0024/incremental-encoder-2ch-24pulse/dp/2474844

 

 

 

Double check dimensions and footprint but they look accurate.

 

 

 

You will also want to check pulses/clicks per revolution. Worst case the knob acts as if you spun it faster/slower. 

RunningMan
8891 posts

Uber Geek


  #3235277 27-May-2024 14:50
Send private message

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/rotary-encoder-switch-with-pushbutton/p/SR1230 ???



sudo

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3235294 27-May-2024 15:31
Send private message

Wow, thanks.

 

That looks like it (sorry I have very limited electronics exposure and I was looking at clickable switches)

 

It has 20 "pulses per rotation" ... does it matter if I get a differing amount?

 

(considering there is no home location ... the digital display increments based on whatever the current location is)

SomeoneSomewhere
1767 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3235296 27-May-2024 15:33
Send private message

All it does is change how fast you have to turn it. They sell both 18 and 24 so either is going to be pretty close. 

 

 

 

Check the shaft length too. 

Dynamic
3828 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235306 27-May-2024 16:20
Send private message

Hopefully you are confident doing the replacement yourself.  If not, we recommend these guys

 




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

sudo

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3237789 28-May-2024 12:55
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

Hopefully you are confident doing the replacement yourself.  If not, we recommend these guys

 

 

Picked up the part from Jaycar and soldered it in (hitting myself as I was there last weekend and missed this one .. it was wrapped in plastic bags, while hiding in plain sight)

 

I used to solder as part of a job a few decades ago, and also now have access to a solder station/desolderer. The hard bit was desoldering/cleaning up (which I ended up snipping off the legs to be able to properly remove all the previous solder)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



trig42
5798 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3239799 28-May-2024 13:36
Send private message

Nice, did it fix the issue you were having?

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242042 28-May-2024 22:39
Send private message

trig42:

 

Nice, did it fix the issue you were having?

 

 

Unfortunately not, but at least his pellet grill is working again.

sudo

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3242353 29-May-2024 16:48
Send private message

neb:

 

trig42:

 

Nice, did it fix the issue you were having?

 

 

Unfortunately not, but at least his pellet grill is working again.

 

 

😁

 

The weather has been too crappy to fire it up this week ... Hopefully I can put it to the test on Saturday (first going to smoke some beef jerky, then sear some cevaps and chicken thighs)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright