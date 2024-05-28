Any experiences with these brands / types of rangehoods? We're Replacing our 15 year old that is full of oil and difficult to clean, to the point it drips oil onto the filters which occasionally then falls down onto the stove. It might be an F&P but the brand isn't written on it anywhere. Looking for a cheapy for now, we'll redo the kitchen at some point and get a better one. The current one is a basic white model that's so loud on high you can barely hear yourself yell. We have high ceilings so we'd need an extension for the cover bit that goes into the ceiling.

Looking for experiences / recommendations to avoid buying a lemon, even if we won't keep it forever.

Westinghouse - link

Midea @ Trade Depot - link

Robinhoood @ M10 - link

Parmco @ Nl - link

Updates: We will not be buying a fancy version with a motor in the ceiling. We know the cheap ones are loud, we've had one for 15 years.