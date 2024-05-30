Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSoldering Iron Pen
sudo

389 posts

Ultimate Geek


#314927 30-May-2024 06:21
Send private message

I'd like to replace my gutless 30W Iron with something that is quick heating and adjustable (can be cranked up, if required)

 

There's a lot of reviews on the soldering iron pens, mainly the TS100(now 101). This can run on a variety of power sources, including USB PD,

 

But there other brands like Sequre and Pinecil, which seem to be cheaper with similar capability.

 

Can someone weigh in if the TS101 is worth it, or should I get a another brand, or just an adjustable mains powered model (which is cheaper)

 

I am at the hobbyist level, where I do mostly wiring terminations and playing with Arduino/ESP devices. A few days ago I spent too much time trying to clean up the solder when removing an old component.

Create new topic
richms
28006 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242541 30-May-2024 07:41
Send private message

Pinesil and the like are fine but an awekward shape to hold IME. If you do get one, get a good silicone USB cable that has flex because most decent current USB cables are needlessly chunky to make them say "quality" to people, with braiding etc on them.

 

If you are going mains powered, that basically means getting locally and paying the premium for that, whereas a USB powered one is fine to get off aliex etc as it doesn't have to worry about insulation and clearances been done properly like a mains iron.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
tehgerbil
1097 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3242655 30-May-2024 10:56
Send private message

Just thinking out loud, I went through the same problem as you recently.

I have a 10W pencil iron and a 80W 230V iron, I find myself reaching for the 80W more often than not, even for large jobs, the 10W just lacks the thermal mass for anything more than a quick once-off job, even at full heat on idle. 

The amount of heat wicked away the second you touch the PCB makes me wonder how much thermal mass comes into play, I can turn off the 80W and it's still good for 20-30 seconds. The 10W is cool within 10, regardless of heat level.

 

So if you're going for a svelte usb-c iron, go for the highest wattage you can.

 

And with that in mind, I wouldn't go cheap on something drawing 5amps at 20v you're holding in front of your face to melt metal. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright