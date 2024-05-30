I'd like to replace my gutless 30W Iron with something that is quick heating and adjustable (can be cranked up, if required)

There's a lot of reviews on the soldering iron pens, mainly the TS100(now 101). This can run on a variety of power sources, including USB PD,

But there other brands like Sequre and Pinecil, which seem to be cheaper with similar capability.

Can someone weigh in if the TS101 is worth it, or should I get a another brand, or just an adjustable mains powered model (which is cheaper)

I am at the hobbyist level, where I do mostly wiring terminations and playing with Arduino/ESP devices. A few days ago I spent too much time trying to clean up the solder when removing an old component.