I have one like this https://www.aliexpress.us/item/2251832625176488.html, but from a different seller (product no longer available).

The alignment is not critical. I just aligned it by sight and it works flawlessly.

There is one big caveat... try to point the sensor away from the sun. Ours occasionally triggers when the sun is low in the sky in the early evening. This only happens for a few days each year. If I were setting it up again, I would swap the sensor and emitter around, but the location of the sensor was initially determined by where the existing alarm cabling was.