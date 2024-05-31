Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#314945 31-May-2024 14:00
I am looking at adding a set of PE saftey beam sensors to an external gate.  The mounting point for the sensor on one side is a fence that has some movement in it so I need something that does not need 100% perfect alignment of the beam all the time. In the past I tried a system where the transmitter and receiver were in the same unit with a reflector on the opposite side but this didn't work as it was very sensitive to any movement causing the beam to not be perfectly aligned. I was looking at trying something like this https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005732646525.html Does anyone know how much tolerance the beam alignment would have with this type of PE receiver/transmitter?

  #3243395 31-May-2024 17:30
It will depend on the beam set, most have some sort of adjustment built in, unless you are using cheap garbage from, oh.

 

I set some up the other day and they were very wide for the send/receive beam, i screwed them to the steelwork and when powered up they didnt need any alignment, but i did use a laser to set my heights.

 

Beam set was a n IR300G from redlite.

 
 
 
 

  #3243406 31-May-2024 19:00
I have one like this https://www.aliexpress.us/item/2251832625176488.html, but from a different seller (product no longer available).

 

The alignment is not critical. I just aligned it by sight and it works flawlessly.

 

There is one big caveat... try to point the sensor away from the sun. Ours occasionally triggers when the sun is low in the sky in the early evening. This only happens for a few days each year. If I were setting it up again, I would swap the sensor and emitter around, but the location of the sensor was initially determined by where the existing alarm cabling was.

