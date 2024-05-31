I am looking at adding a set of PE saftey beam sensors to an external gate. The mounting point for the sensor on one side is a fence that has some movement in it so I need something that does not need 100% perfect alignment of the beam all the time. In the past I tried a system where the transmitter and receiver were in the same unit with a reflector on the opposite side but this didn't work as it was very sensitive to any movement causing the beam to not be perfectly aligned. I was looking at trying something like this https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005005732646525.html Does anyone know how much tolerance the beam alignment would have with this type of PE receiver/transmitter?