Hi,

We have a nice set of lights in the dining room.

They had those curly wurlu bulbs in them which mum wanted to replace with Leds.

So 4 out of 5 aint too bad??

When I removed one of the curly wurlys one of the springy pins stayed down. The lower one.

I've tried nudging it with a wooden spoon but it seems intent on staying down. If I insert any bulb now it is wobbly and doesnt light up.

Is there a way to make it pop up, or does something need replacing?