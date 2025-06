Looks like “wood”.

Timbers used in 1940s/1950s/1960s houses

Timber Characteristics Uses

Rimu (red pine) Durable (except in wet conditions), fine texture, medium density softwood, Increased use of sapwood which was less durable and more prone to borer attack. Recommend treatment with Timbor. General framing, weatherboards, flooring, interior finishing, doors and windows (dressing grade, treated sapwood)

Matai (black pine) Moderate durability, above ground use only, prone to splitting Flooring, sub-floor framing, weatherboards, exterior joinery, interior finishing

Douglas Fir (Oregon) Moderately durable above ground (heartwood only), knotty timber. General framing, exposed beams, rafters, interior finishing, window joinery, doors. NZ grown trees prone to borer attack. Recommend treatment with Timbor.

Baltic pine Interior use Flooring interior trim e.g. architraves, skirting boards.

Western red cedar Low density softwood, straight grain, coarse texture, good dimensional stability, weathers to silver-grey colour, dry sapwood susceptible to borer attack. Recommend treatment with Timbor. Exterior joinery, weatherboards, interior finishing, window opening sashes.

Redwood Moderately durable above ground Weatherboards, window opening sashes

Pinus radiata Moderately durable above ground, requires treatment, prone to Borer attack. Recommend treatment with Timbor. General framing (boric treated), doors and windows, interior finishing (finishing grade)

European larch Moderately durable above ground, difficult to treat General framing, interior finishing

Kauri Moderately durable, prone to borer attack. Recommend treatment with Timbor. General framing, flooring, sub-floor structures.