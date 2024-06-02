Trying to identify this architrave in our house to get some more. It's 90x20. See pics attached. Anyone know what this profile is called? Cheers!
I think it's some kind of flavour of colonial or lambs tongue. But there is quite a lot of variation within those. How precisely does it have to match?
Do you know how old and what type of material it is - timber or MDF… ? That might help narrow down where you look to find it.
How much of it do you need? If it’s a lot (and assuming you can’t buy it off the shelf) you may be able to get a joinery factory to run some for you.
If it’s a small amount, you could buy a closely-matching router bit and make some near-match for yourself.
A router bit like one of these would get you very close. If neither of those are close enough, look at other bits on the Linbide website and/or other brands.
However making it yourself obviously depends on your DIY skills and whether you have a router etc.
