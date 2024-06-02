Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MattKPJ

#314960 2-Jun-2024 21:04
Trying to identify this architrave in our house to get some more. It's 90x20. See pics attached. Anyone know what this profile is called? Cheers!

 

mdf

mdf
  #3243890 2-Jun-2024 21:31
I think it's some kind of flavour of colonial or lambs tongue. But there is quite a lot of variation within those. How precisely does it have to match? 

 
 
 
 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3243895 2-Jun-2024 22:02
Do you know how old and what type of material it is - timber or MDF… ? That might help narrow down where you look to find it.

 

How much of it do you need? If it’s a lot (and assuming you can’t buy it off the shelf) you may be able to get a joinery factory to run some for you.

 

If it’s a small amount, you could buy a closely-matching router bit and make some near-match for yourself.




BlueOwl
  #3244014 3-Jun-2024 02:15
Your drawing isn't quite right - the profile in the photo is an ogee which is made up of joined convex and concave curves in a flattened S-shape profile.

It's a pretty common router bit shape, and yours may have been custom made rather than bought off the shelf.



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3244018 3-Jun-2024 05:00
A router bit like one of these would get you very close. If neither of those are close enough, look at other bits on the Linbide website and/or other brands.

 

However making it yourself obviously depends on your DIY skills and whether you have a router etc.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3244619 5-Jun-2024 09:02
@MattKPJ Hello?




MattKPJ

  #3245062 6-Jun-2024 05:32
Apologies - slow reply, got bogged down with work.
Thanks for your replies everyone.
I do have a router and could definitely make them myself if it comes to that.
Was hoping it was an off the shelf profile and I just hadn’t searched long enough but alas all good! To the router bits we go.

Cheers
MJ

